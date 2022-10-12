Russia continues to show gaps in its military capability, says London

“THE The lack of reliable, sustainable and accurate strike capability at the operational level is probably one of Russia’s most significant capability gaps in Ukraine,” the British ministry said.

Russia has fired missiles and ‘drones’ at several cities and power infrastructure in Ukraine this week, causing dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as power cuts.

Moscow justified the attacks as a reaction to an explosion on the Crimean bridge on Oct. 8, which it said was the result of a Ukrainian “terrorist attack”.

In recent attacks, Russia has used Iranian drones, including the Shahed-136 variant, which “are slow and fly at low altitude”, British military experts said in their daily assessment of the war in Ukraine, started by Moscow on 24 of February this year.

Because of their characteristics, Iran’s unmanned aircraft “are easy to target using conventional air defences”, the British ministry said, while acknowledging the “realistic possibility” that Russian forces had “some success”.

The Ukrainian General Staff said Russia launched 86 Shahed-136 ‘drones’ on Monday, and that 60 percent were destroyed in midair, according to the British ministry.

“Despite a reported range of 2,500 kilometres, the Shahed-136 has only a small explosive charge. It is unlikely to satisfactorily fulfill the deep strike role for which Russia probably aspired to use it,” the British experts said.

The British ministry added that Russian fighter jets have had “a limited effect” in Ukraine.

The attacks coincided with the entry into office of General Sergei Surovikin as the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, a military man who has gained a “reputation for cruelty and brutality” in Afghanistan, Chechnya, Tajikistan and Syria, according to British television BBC.

In its daily assessment of the war in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) considered that there was no link between the bombings and the appointment of Surovikin, nor a change in Russian capabilities or strategies.

The ISW recalled that several of the Russian commanders in Ukraine had also been in other wars, including Syria, where Russia used the same strategy of deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure, as has happened since the beginning of the conflict on Ukrainian territory.

“Disrespect for international law and enthusiasm for the brutalization of civilian populations was standard operating procedure for Russian forces in Syria before, during and after Surovikin’s term. It became part of the Russian way of war,” defended the think tank. North American.

For the ISW, it is “highly unlikely” that Surovikin will “cause a fundamental change” in Russian capabilities in Ukraine as long as Western allies “continue to provide Kiev with the necessary air defenses to prevent Russia from gaining air superiority”.

