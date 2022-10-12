Russia continues to show gaps in military capability

The British Ministry of Defense considered this Wednesday that Russia continues to show gaps in its military capacity in Ukraine, including the use of Iranian weapons, despite the bombing of the last two days.

“The lack of an ability to Reliable, sustainable and operationally accurate attack is probably one of the most significant capability gaps of Russia in Ukraine,” the British ministry said.

Russia has attacked several cities and energy infrastructure in Ukraine with missiles and drones this week, sparking dozens of dead and wounded, as well as power cuts.

Moscow justified the attacks as a reaction to an explosion on the Crimean bridge, The 8 October, which he said resulted from a Ukrainian “terrorist attack”.

In recent attacks, Russia has used Iranian drones, including the Shahed-136 variant, which “they are slow and fly at low altitude”, said British military experts in their daily assessment of the war in Ukraine, started by Moscow on the 24th of February of this year.

Due to their characteristics, the Iran’s unmanned aircraft “are easy to hit using conventional air defenses”, the British ministry said, while admitting the “realistic possibility” that Russian forces had “some success”.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russia launched 86 Shahed-136 drones on Monday, and that 60 percent were destroyed in midair, according to the British ministry.

“Despite a reported range of 2,500 kilometers, the Shahed-136 has only a small explosive charge. It is unlikely to satisfactorily fulfill the deep strike function for which Russia probably aspired to use it.”

The British ministry added that Russian fighter jets have had “a limited effect” in Ukraine.

The attacks coincided with the entry into office of General Sergei Surovikin as the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, a military man who gained a “reputation for cruelty and brutality” in Afghanistan, Chechnya, Tajikistan and Syria, according to British BBC television.

In its daily assessment of the war in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) considered that there was no link between the bombings and the appointment of Surovikin, nor a change in Russian capabilities or strategies.

The ISW recalled that several of the Russian commanders in Ukraine also have been in other wars, including Syria, where Russia used the same strategy of deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure, as has happened since the beginning of the conflict on Ukrainian territory.

“Disregard for international law and enthusiasm for the brutalization of civilian populations was standard operating procedure for Russian forces in Syria before, during and after Surovikin’s tenure. It has become part of the Russian way of war.”

For the ISW, it is “highly unlikely” that Surovikin “causes a fundamental shift” in Russian capabilities in Ukraine as Western allies “continue to provide Kiev with the air defenses it needs to prevent Russia from gaining air superiority.”