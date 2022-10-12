Russia Is Open for Putin to Meet Biden, Says Lavrov

According to Russian foreign minister, there was no proposal for a meeting between the 2

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday (Oct 11, 2022) that Moscow is open to a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden at the next summit meeting. G20, scheduled to start on 15 November.

“We have said repeatedly that we never turn down meetings. If there is a proposal then we will consider it,” said Lavrov, quoted by Reuters.

The statement was made in an interview with Russian state TV. Lavrov was asked that US officials, including White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby, said the US was open to negotiations but that Russia had refused.

“This is a lie”, declared the Russian chancellor. According to Lavrov, Russia is willing to talk to the West to look at ways to end the conflict in Ukraine. However, he said he could not say that these negotiations would end the war.

About Turkey, which has acted as mediator in various war-related issuesLavrov said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will have the opportunity to present proposals to Putin when they both visit Kazakhstan this week.

Biden should participate this Tuesday (11.Oct) ​​of G7 emergency meetingconvened after the Russian forces step up attacks to Ukrainian territory. The Russian offensive on Monday (10.Oct) ​​left at least 11 dead and more than 60 wounded.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, said he will speak at the event. He will talk about Russian attacks on the country and possible actions to recover the damaged infrastructure. He is also expected to ask the leaders of the world’s richest countries to supply of air defense weapons.