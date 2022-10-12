Russian bombings in Ukraine indicate lack of sophisticated material and military difficulties

The Russian missile and drone attacks that killed at least 19 people across the Ukraine on Monday were traumatic and all-encompassing, but not as deadly as they could have been.

This renewed questions about the quality of the weapons of the Russia and on the ability of its forces to carry out the president’s military projects Vladimir Putin.

Ian Storey, a senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, a renowned military think tank, said the relatively low number of casualties could be a sign that Russia’s guided missiles are not effective or are short of ammunition. precision. Most of the missiles were aimed at energy and other civil services, Putin’s retaliation for blowing up the bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea.

Firefighters and rescue teams at a site hit by a Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, pictured on Monday, 10 Photograph: Nicole Tung / NYT

“Perhaps it was Putin’s way of sending a warning over the bow of Ukraine: if you attack our infrastructure, we will increase attacks on your cities,” Storey said. But he and other experts acknowledged that much about Russia’s weapons arsenal remains unclear.

Russia may be low on sophisticated missiles

Many of Russia’s attacks – increasingly aimed at civilian targets – were long-range attacks that used outdated, unguided and inaccurate missiles, including some from the Soviet era. Ukrainian, Western and Russian analysts said the attacks appeared to suggest Russia was running out of more sophisticated weapons.

Western intelligence officials say Russia used many of its most accurate weapons, including cruise missiles and certain ballistic missiles, in the early days of the invasion.

Russia’s weapons industry has long relied heavily on imported electronic parts. As a result, analysts say, sanctions and export controls appear to have limited the Kremlin’s ability to replenish its supplies, leaving it more reliant on unguided munitions.

Experts said that by using dozens of precision missiles against civilian targets, Russia would have less to use on the battlefield as it faces Ukrainian counteroffensives in the east and south.

“As they are limited in terms of resources and military material, it is unlikely that Russia will be able to maintain the pace of combat that it displayed on Monday,” said Ridzwan Rahmat, principal defense analyst at Singapore-based Janes.

dependence on Will and North Korea in search of supplies

Russia is buying military drones from Will and, according to intelligence sources, artillery shells and rockets from the North Korea. Analysts see these developments as yet another sign that the sanctions have crippled Russia’s military supply lines.

Iran confirmed that a deal to supply drones to Russia was part of a pre-war military deal, and drones made by Iran were seen flying over Ukraine more often. Ukraine’s military said that of the 24 drones Russia used in the attacks on Monday, more than half were Iranian.

Parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle, which Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone, are found after a Russian attack on a fuel storage facility in Kharkiv on October 6, 2022. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

Ukrainian soldiers said Iranian drones – which carry a payload of around 36 kilograms and are self-destructive, i.e. kamikazes – are effective weapons on the battlefield.

There is no concrete evidence that Russia purchased North Korean weapons, Storey said. But if it’s true, he added, “it’s a sign of desperation.”

Russia’s nuclear weapons remain a threat

Russia has a large supply of tactical nuclear weapons – probably around 2,000, far more than the 100 or so that NATO has deployed in Europe. In recent weeks, Putin has raised the prospect of using nuclear weapons to maintain his territorial gains in Ukraine.

Whether he would actually use them despite the enormous risks – both for Ukraine and for Russia and the entire region – is another story.

Senior US officials say they have seen no evidence in recent days that Russia has moved its nuclear assets. And on Monday, Dmitry PeskovKremlin spokesperson dismissed speculation that Russia would use nuclear weapons in response to the Kremlin attack. Crimea as “completely incorrect”.

Russian missiles have been vulnerable to Ukrainian air defenses

Monday’s relatively low death toll, Storey said, was in part a result of Ukraine’s ability to shoot down Russian missiles using air defenses that remained largely intact during the war.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said its forces had shot down about 300 Russian cruise missiles since February. This count could not be confirmed. The total number of Russian missiles fired during the war is believed to be in the thousands.