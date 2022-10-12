Russian forces attack seven different regions of Ukraine in 24 hours

Russia launched attacks in seven regions of Ukraine in 24 hours, while the fighting in Kherson continues, according to information from different Ukrainian regional military administrations, published on Wednesday (12) by the news agency. ukrinform.

Russian troops attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia and its surroundings again last night with a total of seven S-300 missiles, two of which landed in a district in the center of the region and another five in the suburbs.

The Sumy region was the target of 13 bombings also during the night. In the morning, the towns of Seredyno-Budska and Myropillsk were attacked with self-propelled artillery.

In Dnipropetrovsk, Russian troops bombarded the Nikopol district throughout the night with Grad missiles and heavy artillery. Three people were seriously injured in these attacks, including a six-year-old girl.

More than 30 houses and residential buildings, two day care centers, a school, two businesses, shops, gas depots and power lines were hit in the city.

In Kharkiv, Russian troops bombed settlements near the line of contact and the border with Russia, in the districts of Kupyansk, Kharkiv and Chuhuiv, with no casualties or damage reported so far.

The demining process and restoration of critical infrastructure damaged by the Russians is underway in the liberated territory of the region.

In Lugansk, Ukrainian aviation carried out 15 attacks, 13 against concentration areas of weapons and military equipment and two against Russian air defense systems.

Ukrainian missile and artillery troops hit 12 command posts, 17 concentration points for men, weapons and military equipment, four ammunition depots and more than 20 facilities of importance to Russian forces.

In response, Russian troops bombed Ukrainian positions in the line of contact 15 times with artillery. There were no air attacks, not even with missiles.

In the Donetsk region, the Russians bombed Maryinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomijailivka overnight and made two air strikes on Bakhmut.

In the morning, Russian troops began shelling Avdiivka with Grad missiles and artillery, and there were reports of impacts near multi-story buildings, with reports of dead and wounded.

In Donetsk, six people died and one was injured.

This morning, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down nine Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, and yesterday, eight Kalibr, j-101 cruise missiles and an unmanned tactical operational aircraft.

Meanwhile, fighting continues in the Kherson region, and Russian troops continue to bomb Ukrainian positions to contain a counteroffensive along the entire line of contact.

The Ukrainian armed forces liberated five other settlements in the Beryslav district: Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka and Chervone.