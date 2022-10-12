Russian missile hits Samsung R&D office

During the morning of this Monday (10), a Russian missile hit a Samsung Research and Development office, located in Kiev, capital of Ukraine. According to a company statement, the missile fell about 150 meters from the scene, exploding the windows of the building and, luckily, no one was hurt..

Russia plans cyberattacks against Ukraine

The morning of this Monday is being tense for the residents of Kiev. After the destruction of the bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, the Vladimir Putin’s troops are stepping up attacks on the Ukrainian capital. The news is filled with images and videos of Russian missiles hitting the city. So far, the Ukraine’s government has confirmed 11 deaths.

In a statement, Samsung claims to be monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of its employees. “We can confirm that none of our employees at Samsung Ukraine were injured. Some of the glass in the office was damaged as a result of the impact of the explosion that occurred about 150 meters away. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and will monitor the close situation”.

Chaos morning in the capital Kiev

The war in Ukraine continues to wreak havoc in the country. While Ukrainian troops regain some territories taken by Russia, the Vladimir Putin’s country shows no signs that it will give up the invasion. During the morning of Monday (10), the city of Kiev was attacked and, so far, 11 deaths have been confirmed. In the video below, it is possible to follow the moment when a young Ukrainian woman sees a missile pass over her head and explode near the place where she was.

Apparently, the new bombings carried out by Russian troops are a direct response to the destruction of the bridge connecting Crimea and Russia. The location is of great importance to the Russian country, as it is through the bridge where Vladimir Putin sends most of his troops, supplies and war equipment.

The attack has not been confirmed, but the damage caused to the bridge is a strong blow to the morale of the Russian invasion, which is gradually losing previously conquered territories. Today’s bombings seem to be a clear response to Russian intentions to continue the invasion.



Continues after advertising

Source: Korea HeraldSammobile

…..