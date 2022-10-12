Russians plan to launch billboards into space; study says idea is viable

Very soon, when looking at the night sky, you will be able to see not only the moon and stars, but also gigantic advertising banners. At least, that’s what a new study suggests that has come to the conclusion that advertising in space is economically viable.

Russian researchers from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology and the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology have suggested that an orbiting billboard could become real with the launch of a fleet of 50 cubesats – tiny satellites the size of a shoebox.

The idea is to place them in an orbit that is synchronized with the Sun, so that they would always be receiving direct sunlight as they revolve around the planet. Furthermore, each of these satellites would deploy large panels to reflect sunlight and allow them to be seen with the naked eye from the Earth’s surface.

These satellites would also have the ability to move and rearrange themselves in orbit, to form letters or luminous images in the sky, in the same way that swarms of drones have been used today, as in the photo below:

In practice, the space banner would cost around US$ 65 million (about R$ 338 million), and could display about 24 images in various parts of the world for a period of three months. As recalled the TechCrunchthis amount is cheaper than what companies pay to show their ads during breaks in the Super Bowl, the final of the American football championship in the USA, and they only last 30 seconds.

The study also estimated that this form of advertising could generate revenues of around $111 million. That is, the project would make (a lot) profit.

Since the early years of space exploration, space advertising has been on the agenda – as is space tourism. However, it is only more recently, with the advancement of private companies such as SpaceX, that access to space has become more viable – which opens up the possibility of space billboards.

There are already startups working on it, such as the Russian StartRocket, which, since 2019, has been developing satellite prototypes with the aim of starting space-based advertising tests, as shown below:

On the other hand, the American organization International Dark-Sky Association is against this type of project, as these fleets of satellites would interfere with astronomical research done from the ground. Furthermore, the practice could increase the amount of space junk in orbit, as well as increase the risk of collisions with rockets, satellites and spacecraft.