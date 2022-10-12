“Salary of R$ 50 thousand”; Palmeiras says yes to overcoming Flamengo de Dorival and signing ‘shirt 10’

The midfielder is highly rated at Palestra and Rubro-Negro could be left behind in this

the output of Gustavo Scarpa is imminent. The midfielder has already signed a pre-contract to move to English football in 2023 and Verdão couldn’t get that idea out of the player’s head. Negotiations took place before the signing, but the athlete always made clear his dream of working in Europe, even more so in England and chose to leave the probable Brazilian champion.

Since then, the direction of Palmeiras has been intensifying the search in the market in search of a contract that has characteristics similar to Scarpa. The idea is not to bring a medallion, but a player who can fit into the style of coach Abel Ferreira and further improve the level of the Palmeiras squad.

Who pleases internally after being evaluated is Lorenzo Faravelli, midfielder who played a lot of ball in the Copa Sudamericana final and was the great executioner of São Paulo. He is 29 years old and his salary is a “bargain” for Brazilian teams: he receives less than BRL 50 thousand per month, that is, Palmeiras has full conditions to sign him. Verdão was encouraged within these conditions.

In addition to Verdão, other Brazilian teams sought information about the athlete, such as Flamengo, Santos, Athletico-PR and Internacional. It is a hiring profile that Palmeiras usually does, without fanfare and would arrive to add within the Palestinian group. The Argentine’s representatives see with very good eyes a coming to Brazilian football.

Faravelli has a contract with Independiente Del Valle until December this year, that is, Palmeiras would not pay anything for his transfer either. Of course, after the South American final, the Argentine valuedbut even so, it remains within the financial budget of Palmeiras.