Samsung launches One UI 5 with Android 13; see main functions

During the Samsung Developer Conference 22 (SDC22) event this Wednesday (12), Samsung officially announced the new One UI 5 based on Android 13. The update was already being tested on some of the company’s cell phones and will now begin to be distributed to users of compatible Galaxy cell phones.

According to Samsung, One UI 5 will start rolling out to smartphones in the Galaxy S22 line at the end of this month.

Samsung’s One UI 5 update brings more customization to mobiles.

Among the news, One UI 5 has smoother animations, more customization functions for the interface and improved widgets among the new features. The update also brings new Routine modes to the device and a more dynamic lock screen, as well as more integration with the Bixby virtual assistant.

On the lock screen, for example, you can use photos and even videos as wallpaper. Samsung also brings more widget options, as well as an option called “Dynamic Lock Screen” that customizes the screen periodically.

With the update, you’ll be able to use tools like Bixby Text Call, from Bixby Voice, which “will answer calls on your behalf and share typed messages with the caller, speaking aloud as if you answered,” according to Samsung. .

Another novelty available in One UI 5 is the integration with the smart watches of the Galaxy Watch line. Samsung makes available, in the update, the Privileged Health SDK, which allows developers to use the BioActive sensor of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 smartwatches.

Which Samsung phones will get One UI 5?

One UI 5 also brings new security and privacy tools such as a new panel that shows diagnostics about the device status. You can also share specific permissions for each app, giving you greater control over what they can access. It also has a more responsive zoom bar for the camera and Pro modes for photos and videos with new usage tips.

Widget carousel will be available on Samsung phones with One UI 5.

As in previous years, the company’s latest smartphones will receive Android 13 with One UI 5 first. The official list of compatible devices, on the other hand, has not yet been revealed.

*This is an ongoing story and will be updated with new information.