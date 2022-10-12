Samsung makes One UI 5 official as an interface for phones based on Android 13

As expected since the beginning of the week, Samsung made its new personalized interface for mobile devices official, during the SDC 2022 event, aimed at developers, this Wednesday (12). One UI 5 arrives based on Android 13. Among the main highlights, the Korean promises to offer more fluid animations and a greater amount of customization. In addition, widgets have received improvements and new options, such as Stacked Widgets, which come to improve the organization of the home screen.

One of them consists of Dynamic Lock Screen, to customize the content according to the time of day. There will still be the possibility to use photos and videos as wallpaper, as well as different fonts and layouts for the clock. The user will also be able to use the Bixby Text Call to answer calls for him and speak aloud messages typed in the calling app. In other words, Bixby will serve as an intermediary of the conversation between two people over a voice call.

And speaking of the assistant, she will also have a role in Routines. The intention is for the feature to allow restrictions on the use of certain applications, as well as to be expanded to other devices in the company’s ecosystem, such as tablets and smart watches. To top it off, the new edition of Samsung’s custom interface will have greater integration with Galaxy Watch smartwatches. One of the possibilities is the use of the BIoActive sensor of the Watch 4 and Watch 5 smart watches, through an SDK released to developers.

















