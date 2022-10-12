Samsung releases new update for Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic in Brazil

In addition to updating its latest family of high-end phones with the October security package, Samsung has also released a new update for its Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic smartwatches in Brazil. As shown by the changelog released by the manufacturer, this new firmware has a size of 173.65 MB and, in the case of the Classic version, changes the model build to R880XXU1GVI3, as you can see in the screenshots below:

Despite keeping the same level of the security patch for August 1, 2021, as in the last update – released last September -, this time there was no inclusion of any new functionality. There were only the traditional improvements in system stability. For now, Samsung’s family of smartwatches is equipped with Wear OS 3.5 operating system, under the One UI Watch 4.5 custom interface. That is, also without any change in the software version.

To manually check if your smart watch can be updated, you must open the Galaxy Wearable app on your mobile, go to the option clock settings and then in Watch software updatefor the app to automatically start downloading the latest build. So, have you installed the new update on your Galaxy Watch 4 or 4 Classic? Did you feel any difference after the process? Leave us your opinion in the comments below.

