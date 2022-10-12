Samsung updates Galaxy S22 line in Brazil and S20 in Europe with October security package

After releasing the update to the Galaxy S20 FE model, the other members of the Galaxy S20 family – S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra – started to be graced with the October 2022 security patch. In addition, the current Galaxy S22 series also started to receive the patch this Wednesday (12). In the case of the S22, the patch identification occurred on the S22 Ultra model within Brazil. The tendency is for the rest of the family to follow the more expensive model as well. The installation weighs 323.51 MB and comes with build S908EXXS2AVI7, as you can see in the screenshots below:

According to the website SamMobile, the update was identified in European countries for the S20 line. The 4G LTE editions of the cellphones received the firmware version G98xFXXSFFVIB, while the 5G variants of the same smartphones had the G98xBXXSFFVIB build. Current information does not show that new functions have been made available to the devices. This means that this month’s patch only has traditional vulnerability fixes and system improvements.

It is worth remembering that the Galaxy S20 line was launched in early 2020, with Android 10 factory installed. Currently, both it and the S22 Ultra have Android 12, based on the One UI 4 interface, and should be covered with version 13 of the “little robot” soon. If you haven’t received any notifications about the update, you can manually check the following path: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. So, do you have any model from the Galaxy S22 or S20 series? Did you get the October security patch update this year? Report it to us in the space below.

(Updated October 12, 2022 at 2:38 pm)

