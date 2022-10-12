Second Vatican Council: the 60th anniversary of the meeting that modernized the Catholic Church

  • Edison Veiga
  • From Bled (Slovenia) to BBC News Brazil

Pope John 23, who convoked the council

Pope John 23, who convened the council

Older priests, who lived Catholicism before and after the Second Vatican Council, used to say that before people attended mass. Then they started to participate in it. It is a truth that illustrates, from the point of view of the participating Catholic, the dimension of this meeting of the summit of the Catholic Church that took place from October 11, 1962 to December 8, 1965.

Until then, the masses were celebrated in Latin, with the priest with his back to the faithful. It was only from then on that the rituals became in the local language, with the priest facing the people, as if they were all around the same table – in this case, the altar.

But this was just one of the changes brought about by the meeting, which sought to significantly alter the mentality of the millenary religious institution.

“By promoting intra- and extra-mural dialogue, the council meant the passage of the Catholic Church, then medieval, to modernity”, defines theologian, historian and philosopher Gerson Leite de Moraes, a professor at Mackenzie Presbyterian University.

