Secret way to know if a contact is online on WhatsApp; but is it safe?

WhatsApp is working on many new features. The chat app is extremely popular and is constantly adding new features. The English newspaper Mirror presented news that should arrive soon and that could revolutionize the social network.

One of them will be called Communities which consists of large groups for chats. This new feature has been in development for months. Do you know WhatsApp tricks? Can you identify when a contact is online or not?

How to know if your contact is online on WhatsApp without being seen by the person

Incognito browsing has always been the app’s Achilles heel. WhatsApp is currently testing a feature that will allow you to hide your online status. This feature dubbed “secret mode” by fans will allow you to use the app in secret.

It is currently impossible to natively hide the fact that you are online. All you can do is partially hide your status. However an update undergoes testing in the beta version of the application. It should be noted that WhatsApp has been criticized in the past for not allowing users to hide their online status in the app. So it’s good that this changes in the future for the fans’ delight.

WhatsApp is also working on a way to let you back up messages that would otherwise disappear. The nifty trick would work even with automatic deletion of WhatsApp messages. And it would allow users to exempt certain texts so they don’t disappear, with an important warning from WhatsApp.

Is there an alternative to not having to wait for the application to update

First of all, the trick to not having to wait for WhatsApp to update and to start enjoying the benefit of not being online all the time is quite simple. However, an external, third-party application is required to achieve this. This behavior cannot be guaranteed and therefore we cannot be held responsible for any problems that may occur with your WhatsApp account.

Meta does not recommend using third-party applications to change important functions of its products. You can even get banned from WhatsApp for using this type of application. Therefore, it is necessary to think carefully about the consequences before doing this.

With everything explained, let’s see how it’s done. First of all, the first thing you should know is that this feature is only found in WhatsApp Plus. So you need to download this version of the app. After that, you need to enter your mobile number and verification code. Now just enter the WhatsApp Plus settings menu. Go to the Privacy and Security topic. Also, there it is necessary to activate “See who is online”.

In conclusion, WhatsApp later undergoes an update and, from now on, whenever you enter WhatsApp Plus, you will not only be able to check the time of the last connection, but also who is “online”.

