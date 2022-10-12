See tests of the Intel Arc A770 graphics card – New competitor from AMD and NVIDIA

GPU makes its market debut starting today

Children’s day, celebrated today (12), this year will be marked by the arrival of two high-end GPUs from different manufacturers: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and Intel Arc A770, even if they are not direct rivals. Intel’s GPU already has several benchmarks from the international press and we compiled a compilation for you to get a sense of what the Arc A770 is capable of.

Much of what is shown by several reviewers matches what Intel has been presenting in recent months, with several videos about the Arc A770 and A750 GPUs. The two compete with the RTX 3060 and Radeon RX 6600 XT and in the charts below, it is possible to see them above and below the rivals, depending on the scenario.

Intel Arc A770 Reviews

The Gamer Nexus review shows the Arc a770 performing better at higher resolutions like 4K and 1440p compared to its direct rivals. The channel had issues with drivers and a black screen in testing, making initial machine setup difficult. It was not possible to control the fans of the video cards, as the dedicated software for this did not work.

Hardware Unboxed, in their test done on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in DirectX 9, both the Arc A770 and A750 averaged 147 FPS, while the Radeon RX 6600 averaged 350 FPS, and that was the minimum result. in the list of channel GPUs. This reveals how old APIs work for Intel GPUs.

Linus Tech Tips went even further in the test, showing that a high-end configuration from almost 10 years ago, with a GTX 780, manages to do better than Intel GPUs running CS:GO. Also, for Linus, “ReBar is a must” when using Arc A770 and A750 GPUs, significantly improving performance.

I recommend taking a look at the reviews in particular, both from the aforementioned channels, and from sites like Tom’s Hardware, TechPowerUp, JayzTwoCents, among many others around the world.

Intel suggests a price of $349 for the Limited Edition, the company’s reference model, and $329 as a starting price with versions from partner manufacturers. The Arc A750 is being sold from US$ 289. There is no availability and price forecast for Brazil at the moment.

Intel Arc A770 loses up to 24% performance with ReBAR off

The use of technology can determine the success of playing various PC games



Source: Gamer Nexus, Hardware Unboxed, Linus Tech Tips