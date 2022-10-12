see the news released by Google

In order to improve its resources, Google decided to launch new features both on its own platform, as is the case with the work that was completed with Imagen Vídeo, as well as on its software and games. These are new technologies with an estimated launch for this year and for 2023. Shall we discuss these changes?

Working with Imagen Vídeo

In a clever attempt not to be outdone by Make-A-Video, Google decided to work with Imagen Video to gain greater controllability and knowledge of the world, including the ability to generate images in a variety of artistic styles. Imagen Vídeo builds on Google Imagen to improve it and keep it more efficient, leaving the model better at recovering the data it had previously destroyed to create new jobs.

After experiments were done, they found that the IV has a huge capacity. Even creating painting-style videos. In addition, it has an understanding of depth and three-dimensionality, allowing you to create videos like drone flythroughs that rotate and capture objects from different angles without distorting them, meaning there has been a huge improvement in the available imaging systems.

“Torpedoes” Update

Traditional text messages ended up being left behind after the enormous popularity of applications, such as WhatsApp, which ended up winning the hearts of users. In order to improve the texts and make them more current and complete, Google decided to bring improvements such as: sharing of high quality photos, support for sending over Wi-Fi, seeing indicators, a better experience of messages in groups and encryption of end-to-end for one-on-one conversations.

New Google Wallet

Before, there was already an application of the company called Wallet, but it ended up being discontinued. This year they decided to reactivate it in a much more complete way. Wallet is a digital wallet that will standardize the way the user saves important everyday items such as credit cards, car keys, vaccination records, public transport tickets, plane tickets, loyalty cards and even discount coupons.