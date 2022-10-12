Selena Gomez Details Battling Depression and Lupus in Doc; Look

Selena Gomez at the June 2022 season two premiere of “Only Murders in the Building. Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

News summary:

Selena Gomez opens up behind the scenes of mental health issues in documentary

The singer released the trailer for the production with afflictions about the pressure of fame

“My Mind and Me” premieres on AppleTV+ on November 4th

Selena Gomez surprised fans this Monday (10) with the trailer for his newest documentary. Entitled “My Mind and Me”, the AppleTV+ production opens the backstage of the actress and singer’s journey with her mental health, marked by diagnoses of depression, panic and anxiety.

The preview also recalls the diagnosis of lupus (an autoimmune disease that can get worse with the influence of emotions), discovered in 2015, and how the invasive treatment of the disease triggered psychological problems.

With intense scenes of crying and outbursts, Selena also suffers from the pressure of fame, which has accompanied the artist since childhood. In the production, the former Disney star analyzes how she has been dealing with the situation and demonstrates her most vulnerable version without filters.

Directed by “In Bed with Madonna” Alek Keshishian, “My Mind and Me” will be released on Apple TV+ on November 4th. Check out the trailer:

Selena Gomez comments on Hailey Bieber interview

Recently, Selena Gomez sent an important message to fans who spread hate on social media. In a live from TikTok, the singer repudiated the behavior shortly after the model Hailey Bieber spoke out about attacks received for marrying Justin Bieber, Selena’s ex-boyfriend.

Although she didn’t mention the couple, Selena left a pretty significant message. “I think some of the things I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting and it’s not fair, and no one should ever hear things the way I’ve seen them,” she stated. Click here to learn more.