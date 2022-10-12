Selena Gomez reveals vulnerability in new documentary that explores her emotions – Metro World News Brasil

‘My Mind and Me’ promises to bring out the vulnerability of Selena Gomez with its arrival on the streaming platform Apple TV+. The documentary, scheduled to be released on November 4, tells the artist’s journey in relation to her mental health.

A trailer for the film was released this Monday (10), it is possible to capture some exciting cuts regarding the medical treatment of the actress and singer. Selena was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, being one of the production lines to be released next month.

The documentary will walk through the artist’s trajectory in the midst of fame, as well as a contrast of her famous position with the panic attacks, depression and anxiety faced by her. It is possible to see Selena’s vulnerability in the trailer, as several takes of the artist in tears and outbursts.

‘My Mind and Me’ is directed by Alek Keshishian (In Bed with Madonna) and arrives on the Apple TV+ platform on November 4th.

In addition to the audiovisual production, the singer will also release a themed single with the same name as the documentary. In the trailer it is already possible to have a preview of the song, as it is the main soundtrack of the film.

Psychological treatment

Selena Gomez’s Mom Talks About Her Daughter’s Bipolar Disorder: “It Wasn’t Working” (Playback/Instagram)

In addition to being diagnosed with lupus in 2015, Selena Gomez was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020. Mandy Teefey, the artist’s mother, spoke in an interview that her mothering style “wasn’t working” in her relationship with the star.

“I was taking care of her in a way that I needed to be taken care of when I was younger. It wasn’t working out for our relationship, so we had to learn to communicate with each other, and it’s been amazing since we’ve taken some time off.”revealed Mandy, according to The Newsweek.

Gomez and Teefey also teamed up with entrepreneur Daniella Pierson to launch the new Wondermind platform, which provides free, expert-backed resources for those seeking mental health support.