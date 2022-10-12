Serbia beats United States and is in the final of the Volleyball World Cup | volleyball

In a “remake” of the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the United States and Serbia faced each other in search of a spot in the final in the Women’s Volleyball World Cup. Wednesday’s dispute was less fierce than expected. Unlike what happened in the Japanese capital, the Serbian team got the better of it with a more regular game in the face of American disorganization.

Current world champions, Serbia secured the victory by 3 sets to 1, partial 25 to 21, 25 to 20, 17 to 25 and 25 to 23. Highlight for the opposite Tijana Boskovic, who scored 33 points and unbalanced the game. On the US side, Robison Cook stood out, who led the American reaction in the third set.

Serbia reaches the final undefeated and takes the winners of the clash between Brazil and Italy, scheduled for this Thursday at 15h. sportv2 broadcasts the match live from 14:15, and the ge tracks everything in real time.

1 of 1 Tijana Boskovic scored 33 points — Photo: FIVB Tijana Boskovic scored 33 points — Photo: FIVB

The United States opened the first set with Drews. It was a start to the game with both teams forcing the serve. Serbia managed to open two points of advantage taking advantage of the inattention of the American defense, 6 to 8. The current Olympic champions tried to get closer, but the opponents were superior and extended the score using a lot of force, 13 to 18. The reaction took too long, the United States United saved two set points, but it wasn’t enough. Serbia closed at 21 to 25.

In the second set, the Americans didn’t manage to raise many balls and became dependent on the block. Serbia had more tranquility, turned the ball and made it 12 to 8. The opposite Boskovic surprised in a sequence of failures, it was two wrong serves. The Americans took the opportunity to equalize, 14 to 14. The turnaround came, 14 to 15, but it was not lasting. Boskovic came back with everything on the counterattack, overcame a double block, and scored 21 to 16. The opposite gave no truce and secured the victory in the second set by 25 to 20.

The third set started a little more balanced. The United States managed to score three straight points, 8-7. Serbia missed the reception and the American advantage increased, 11-9. Robison Cook appeared more, made the difference, and helped the team regain confidence, 14-10. The game really turned around and they are already six points ahead of the USA, 16 to 10. Both teams were fickle, now Serbia disappeared, 22 to 14. Serbia even saved a set point, 24 to 17, but the United States closed the third set by 25 to 17.