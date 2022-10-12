Side Samuel Xavier comments on Fluminense’s complicated moment

Admin 4 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

O Fluminense gained two days off after losing to América-MG, for the Brazilian Championship. The squad only reappears this Wednesday to start the preparation for their next confrontation, which will be against Hawaiion Sunday, at the Ressacada Stadium.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Corinthians warns fans not to buy tickets with scalpers for the final of the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

Corinthians issued a statement on Tuesday, the eve of the first game of the Copa …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved