Side Samuel Xavier comments on Fluminense’s complicated moment

O Fluminense gained two days off after losing to América-MG, for the Brazilian Championship. The squad only reappears this Wednesday to start the preparation for their next confrontation, which will be against Hawaiion Sunday, at the Ressacada Stadium.

the next game of Brazilian championship. The team has not scored for three games and, as a result, has lost positions in the table. Right-back Samuel Xavier spoke about the current moment.

“Bad. Three defeats like that couldn’t happen with what we wanted. We were upset and so were the fans. A good environment is winning. Defeat begins to create distrust of the crowd. It’s the same team that has been winning and playing well. We need to find that timing again when things were going right,” she said.

The bad sequence left the Cariocas in fifth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 51 points. With that, Fluminense’s goal of being champion is increasingly distant. The leader advantage palm trees for Tricolor is now 16 points, which makes the title a practically impossible mission.

Until the end of the season, Fluminense will have some complicated games. After facing Avaí, penultimate placed, the cariocas will play a classic carioca against Botafogo. Corinthians, Sao Paulo and red bull Bragantino are some of Tricolor’s opponents until the last round.