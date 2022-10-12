some people want to see the world end

posted on 10/11/2022 14:59



(credit: Caio Gomez)

Political science has pointed to a growing polarization between parties, the emergence of populist leaders and movements, the circulation of false information and a significant increase in political violence. This phenomenon is associated with a weakening of the traditional system of political activism in Western democracies.

A number of studies have pointed out that individuals who want the destruction of existing institutional models are part of this scenario, and this disruptive activism, called the Necessidade de Chaos, is more frequent among socially marginalized individuals and in societies with greater economic inequality.

It is more common among men and in middle-income than low-income individuals. The Need for Chaos is also associated with psychopathy and personalities with a strong component of narcissism and Machiavellianism. Research has suggested that these people have an intense desire to suddenly climb the scale of social recognition, and the promotion of chaos is a strategy to achieve this obsession.

A recent survey showed this trend in 20% of volunteers in four different Anglo-Saxon-speaking countries: the United States, Canada, Australia and England. A Need for Chaos rating scale was applied to more than 12,000 adults and included items such as “When I think about our social and political institutions, I think they should be destroyed” or “I fantasize about a disaster that ends almost all humanity for a small group of survivors to start all over again.”

The study pointed out that the Need for Chaos with a high score on the scale described above was more frequent among volunteers who had a far-right political profile and with a more nihilistic characteristic, without a vision of reconstruction.

*Dr. Ricardo Teixeira is a neurologist and clinical director at the Instituto do Cérebro de Brasília.