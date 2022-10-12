Son scores twice, Richarlison plays well and Tottenham beats Frankfurt

With a great performance by forward Heung Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur, from England, beat Eintracht Frankfurt, from Germany, 3-2, and took the lead in Group D, of the Champions League, with seven points. Son, twice, and Harry Kane scored for the hosts, and Kamada and Alidou scored goals for Frankfurt.

The Germans park at the four points and fell to the key lantern. Each team has played four games so far. In the next round, Spurs play in London again, and play against Sporting, from Portugal. Frankfurt hosts Olympique de Marseille, from France, both games on the 26th.

The game

It was a great start to the match for the visitors, who looked like they would go away with the win. At 14 minutes, they pressured the opponent’s ball out. Dier missed the dominance, and Rode served Kamada, who gave the advantage to Frankfurt.

The Spurs’ reaction came quickly. In a play that started with the Brazilian winger Emerson Royal, Kane made the pivot and activated Son. The South Korean came face to face with Trapp and hit with no chance for the German goalkeeper.

The goal destabilized the Germans. The house owners’ transition game started to work. Emerson Royal and Richarlison made good tables on the right. The turning point came in a penalty kick, which Harry Kane converted.

The spaces started to get even bigger, with the English team exploiting the speed of their attack. So, still in the first half, in a play in which Richarlison made the pivot, Hojberg crossed in the measure for Son to score the third.

In the second half, Spurs managed the result. Thus, the match only caught fire at the end, when Alidou scored for Frankfurt. And the English team still missed the chance to increase the score, because Kane missed the penalty kick that Bryan Gil had suffered.

Chronology

At 14 minutes, Dier failed badly. The defender missed the ball, Lloris saved, but the ball fell to Rode, who served Kamada free, to open the scoring.

At 19, the hosts tied, with Son, after a pass from Harry Kane.

Harry Kane broke the tie in the 28th minute. After checking the VAR, a penalty was confirmed for the English and Kane hit to turn the game around.

Tottenham expanded even in the first stage. Son hit a beautiful shot after a cross from the right and scored the third. Great goal.

Alidou scored at the end, in the 42nd minute of the second half.

DATASHEET

TOTTENHAM HOTSPURS 3 X 2 EINTRACHT FRANKFURT

Reason: Champions League, group stage

Place: Tottenham Stadium

Date: October 12, 2022

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

Assistants: Diego Barbero (ESP) and Guadalupe Porras Ayuso (ESP)

VAR: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)

TOTTENHAM: Loris; Romero, Dier and Lenglet; Emerson Royal, Hojberg, Bentancur and Sessegnon; Richarlison, Harry Kane and Son. Coach: Antonio Conte.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT: trapp; Tuta, Hasebe and N’Dicka; Jakic, Rode, Sow and Lenz; Lindstrom, Kolo Muani and Kamada. Technician? Oliver Glasner.