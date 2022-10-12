Spin-off series takes place a week after The Batman

Excited about his return to the suit of Penguin, Colin Farrell gave some details of the spinoff series of Batmanrevealing that production takes place about a week after the events of the film from Matt Reeves. “Gotham is still a little under water,” the actor told Extra.“I read the first script of the first episode and it starts with my feet splashing water in Falcone’s office” – see above, from 0:57.

Farrell also praised the work of Lauren LeFrancscreenwriter and showrunner of the derivative, saying that the episodes are “very well written”. “[Ela] did an extraordinary job and is writing the whole thing and running the series. she is formidable,” he stated, before declaring his love for Oz. “I love this character. I’m greedy with him. I felt like I hadn’t had enough of him [em Batman]. I want to interpret it more and more and more”.

Directed by Reeves (Monkey’s Planet), Batman has in the list Robert Pattinson like the Batman, Paul Dano (Charade), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Zoë Kravitz (Cat Woman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) and Colin Farrell (Penguin).

the production of Batman 2 has already been confirmed, and is part of the list of upcoming dives into the universe presented by Reeves in the 2022 film.

There is still no release date for the series. Penguin.

Batman arrived at HBO Max and to digital platforms on April 18and is available on Blu-ray and DVD.

