Starlink satellites are starting to disrupt astronomical research

Astronomers and astrophysicists are concerned about SpaceX’s actions and plans. That’s because Elon Musk’s company has been sending numerous satellites to the Starlink project, which has disrupted astronomical research.

Managed by SpaceX, Starlink consists of a conglomerate of satellites sent into space to assist in an ambitious project to distribute broadband internet around the world.

To achieve its range and quality of service goals, SpaceX has already sent about 3,000 satellites into Earth orbit. There is also the intention to send another 30 thousand in the near future.

Earlier this month, the ASE (Edinburgh Astronomy Society) in Scotland released photos and a video that show the sky with an apparent “meteor shower”. However, they would not be meteors, according to the ASE, but the Starlink satellites.