Streamer is evicted from home while streaming on the Twitch platform

Sam Seum, on the other hand, lived a more dramatic story: when she played “Dreamlight Valley” and broadcast her performance on the Twitch platform last weekend to her 80,000 followers, she ended up having to cut “live” abruptlysaying that “needed to go” and leaving fans worried.

Later, on Twitter, Sam explained that he had been evicted. When she was playing, a bailiff and police officers went to her home, where she lived with her husband and son in Menifee (California, USA), to get them out.

The American said she felt “ashamed and lost” and that your family “I had nowhere to go”. The streamer posted a link to a campaign on fundraising site GoFundMe, in which she explained that since her husband lost his job in 2020, she has become the sole provider of the family. However, his income with Twitch has its ups and downs and he “wasn’t earning much”which is something many streamers have been complaining about after a new division of income from the platform.

Sam Seum with her husband and son Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Since then, Sam has managed to lift US$ 40,000 (R$ 210 thousand) in donations to pay his rent, but said he couldn’t go back to where he lived even if he paid what he owed.