Striker despised by Avaí quintuples salary when renewing with Serie A giant

The striker Alexandre Zurawski, 24 years old, better known as Alemão, had his contract renewed with Internacional, this Tuesday (11). The striker who had no space at Avai renewed his contract until 2025, in addition to a salary appreciation.

Alemão scored nine goals and provided four assists in 36 games with the Internacional (RS) shirt. His performance, which places him as the top scorer in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship – he scored seven goals – drew the attention of clubs throughout Brazil and even abroad.

With an eye on this “harassment” the Colorado board acted and renewed the player’s bond, who now receives a salary of approximately R$ 150 thousand monthly. To give you an idea, the athlete arrived in Colorado, after playing in the Gaucho Championship for Novo Hamburgo, with salaries of less than R$ 40 thousand.

Inter hired the striker free of charge from Avaí, who were the holder of his rights at the beginning of the year. With no space at the Ressacada stadium, the athlete was loaned to the Vale dos Sinos (RS) club and, after a good championship, was Colorado’s bet for the Serie A dispute.

In return, Inter needed to give up an athlete to Avaí, on loan. Avaí even approached midfielder Caio Vidal – now at Bahia – but was not successful in the process. As it appears, Avaí did not make the loan and, therefore, the Porto Alegre team will have to make a financial compensation to Leão da Ilha in undisclosed amounts.

With a lot of commitment on the field, the athlete who was born in Anchieta (RS) fell in favor with the fans. Currently, the player is the owner of Mano Menezes’ team, which is the closest club to Palmeiras, the isolated leader of the competition, with 67 points.

Despite this “proximity” there is an ocean of difference between Palmeiras and Internacional, runner-up, with 57 points.

Avaí, which currently has the third top scorer in Serie A, Guilherme Bissoli, with 14 goals, is penultimate with 28 points and more than a 90% chance of falling to Serie B.

Valuation

Alemão arrived at the Beira-Rio stadium with a salary of around R$30,000. The values, to give you an idea, represent five times less than the salaries of athletes like striker David, hired by Colorado at a golden weight from Fortaleza, at the beginning of the season.

According to information from the Revista Colorada portal, a website aimed at Internacional fans, Alemão managed to boost his salary after meeting specific goals, after a positive start for the team on the banks of the Guaíba River.

This new contract, signed for the next two years and two months, earned the striker a new salary contribution that means R$ 150,000 per month.

in avaí

By Avai, the German striker was, practically, discarded. In 2020, he made five starts, receiving opportunities with the Portuguese Augusto Inácio, but ended up not signing. Last season, for Leão’s under-23 team, the striker scored three goals in seven games.

More flights in SC

In addition to Avaí, the striker wore the shirt of Metropolitano in 2017, Criciúma in 2019 and also Juventus, in 2021. None of the clubs, however, the athlete signed up.

Check out the International

“Sport Club Internacional announces that it has extended the contract with the German striker until December 2025. Hired in March, the athlete has 36 games, nine goals and four assists with the colored shirt”

