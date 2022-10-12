Tarcísio has 57% of valid votes, and Haddad, 43%, says Real Time Big Data

The Republican candidate for the Government of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, leads the electoral race in the second round with 57% of valid votes (discounting null and blank), according to a survey released this Wednesday (12) by the Real Time Big Institute. Date. His opponent, Fernando Haddad (PT), appears with 43%.



The Real Time Big Data survey was done for the Record TV. 1,200 voters from São Paulo were heard between Monday (10) and Tuesday (11). The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-08940/2022.

According to the survey, Tarcísio also leads in the stimulated poll, in which the name of the candidates is presented to the voter. In this scenario, the Republican candidate has 48%, and Haddad, 36%. Voters who do not know or who did not respond are 10%, and those who said they would vote null or blank add up to 6%.















Voter Profile









According to Real Time Big Data, Tarcísio is the preferred candidate for many types of voters. The poll shows that he has 42% of the votes of women and 55% of men, while Haddad has 40% of the female votes and 32% of the male votes.

Considering voters’ monthly income, Tarcísio has more votes among those earning up to two minimum wages (46%), from two to five minimum wages (45%) and more than five minimum wages (58%). Haddad has 39%, 36% and 32%, respectively.





Tarcísio also appears ahead among evangelical voters (60%) and Catholics (49%). In these audiences, Haddad has 29% and 40%.

According to Real Time Big Data, Tarcísio has the preference of seven regions of the state of São Paulo: Macro Campinas (53%), North (54%), Center (55%), Vale do Paraíba (52%), West (53%), Baixada and Ribeira (52%) and Macro Sorocaba (57%). Haddad wins in the metropolitan region of São Paulo (45%). In the capital, there is a tie: both have 44%.