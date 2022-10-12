Textor wants standardization in a network of clubs, and Botafogo considers Adidas as a supplier for the uniform

Doubts still hover in the mind of John Textor to choose the new supplier of sports equipment for the Botafogo. With two months to the end of 2022 and with the desire to start the next season with the new uniforms, a decision has not yet been made.

+ Botafogo opens talks with Banco Inter for sponsorship

Reebok leads the race to sign Glorioso shirts from 2023, but a new possibility gives the executive a headache. Owner of a multi-club network around the world, Eagle HoldingJohn Textor considers ‘standardizing’ the clubs of this network with the same company: Adidas.

In this case, Botafogo and RWD Molenbeek-BEL, who is from Macron, would accompany Lyon-FRA, a club that is in the process of becoming Textor, and would be sponsored by the German. Textor also owns shares in Crystal Palace-ING, but is not a majority shareholder in the Eagles, which makes big decisions complicated because they depend on more people’s approval.

Anyway, the German giant is on the agenda in Botafogo. It is probably the “third brand” that was in the race to close with the club – the THROW! published last month that Textor had three offers on the table. THE Reebok and Joma are the other companies.

The owner of SAF do Botafogo has good relations with the executives of Adidas and understands that this is the brand that will deliver Alvinegro shirts to the whole world. At the same time, Textor is a personal friend of Jamie Salter, CEO of Authentic Brands Group, which controls Reebok, a brand that has been talking to the club for months.

+ Botafogo does not intend to pay Víctor Cuesta’s fine to Internacional

The move involving Adidas would come from more of a ‘macro’ action, thinking more about a standardization and valorization of Eagle Holding than ‘micro’, putting the needs of Botafogo in very first place.

Which is to say: Reebok offered a proposal that was more valued by the North American, but the executive also sees the chance to strengthen the network as a whole and create a standard among all the ‘co-brothers’.

For now, Reebok continues to lead the race by the numbers presented, but John Textor is keen for Eagle Holding clubs to have the same uniform supplier. In this context, the issue involving Lyon is much more complicated, as the French club has a 12-year partnership with Adidas.

+ Botafogo hits goal and already admits change of goal to international tournament

The German brand already had exclusivity in Rio de Janeiro with Flamengo, but this ended in the last renewal between the parties. The format of the contracts – if Botafogo’s advances, of course – would also be different.

The fact is that time is passing and the desire for Botafogo to play the first game of the 2023 season in a new uniform seems increasingly difficult to come true. Behind the scenes, however, remains agitated towards the best choice for the supplier.