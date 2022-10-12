The best series of the third quarter of 2022

This list is for those of you who don’t want to waste time watching a dubious show. We’ve selected the best series released in the third quarter of 2022 for you to watch right now on streamings!

The criteria are simple and there’s no mistake: The following series were released between July and September 2022, and received scores between 4.5 and 5 in the evaluation of different people from the team of feeded.

Enough of missing a good series to marathon. Read the list to the end and prepare the popcorn! We are sure that you will be interested in at least one of the best 2022 series that are listed here.

Best series of the third quarter of 2022

Barry (Season 3 – HBO and HBO Max)

Synopsis: After a pile of bodies and an outburst of rage, Barry (Bill Hader) now resumes his career as a hitman. About that, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) works on her series called joplinand Gene (Henry Winkler) tries to deal with the problems caused by his former student.

note: 4.5 / 5.0

Shining (Season 1 – Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Kirby (Elisabeth Moss) is a young woman with a promising future living in Chicago in the 1980s. One day, she is attacked by harper (Jamie Bell), a mysterious man blamed for the disappearance and death of countless women. Unlike the other victims, Kirby survives and decides to hunt him down. In the search for answers, she receives help from Dan (Wagner Moura), a journalist trying to unravel the mystery behind the deaths of Harper’s other victims.

note: 5.0 / 5.0

The Rehearsal (Season 1 – HBO and HBO Max)

Synopsis: In this series, everyday people can prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations. When a single misstep can destroy your entire world, why leave life to chance?

note: 5.0 / 5.0

No Limits (Miniseries – Prime Video)

Synopsis: Sem Limites is a Spanish miniseries by Prime Video accompanying the first boat trip around the world, undertaken by the explorers Ferdinand Magellan (Rodrigo Santoro) and Juan Sebastian Elcano (Alvaro Death). On August 20, 1519, a group of 239 sailors set sail from the port of Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Spain, under the leadership of the Portuguese Magellan.

note: 5.0 / 5.0

Sandman (Season 1 – Netflix)

Synopsis: There is another world that awaits us all when we close our eyes and sleep – a place called Dreaming, where Sandman, the Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), shapes our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and taken prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of incidents that will forever change the Dreaming and the waking world. To restore order, Dream must face a journey through different worlds and times and repair the mistakes he made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and enemies; and meeting new cosmic and human entities.

note: 5.0 / 5.0

A Very Special Team (Season 1 – Prime Video)

Synopsis: In 1943, carson shaw (Abbi Jacobson) heads to Chicago to audition for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. There, you know Greta (D’Arcy Carden), a woman who also dreams of playing professionally and people who expand her world.

note: 5.0 / 5.0

Glow Up (Season 4 – Netflix)

Synopsis: At the reality show Aspiring makeup artists compete with amazing creations and transformations to become Britain’s next makeup star.

note: 5.0 / 5.0

Better Call Saul (Season 6 – Netflix)

Synopsis: After the attack on Lalo, nacho run away. Jimmy and Kim come up with a plan to sabotage Howard. Mike questions the intentions of Gus.

note: 5.0 / 5.0

Cuphead – The Series (Season 2 – Netflix)

Synopsis: Pirate adventures, giant candy, demonic tridents and more! this season, Cupcake and mug stumble on one adventure after another.

note: 5.0 / 5.0

Cyberpunk: Expendables (Season 1 – Netflix)

Synopsis: To survive in a dystopian reality where corruption and cybernetic implants control everything, David Martineza talented and impulsive young man decides to become a mercenary.

note: 5.0 / 5.0

