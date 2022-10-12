The Handmaid’s Tale 5×06: End of Episode Explained!

The Handmaid’s Tale 5×06 (The Handmaid’s Tale), Paramount Plus, delivered another tense, twist-packed episode. At the end of the episode, Ezra catches June and she is soon reunited with her enemy.

Both have scores to settle. Serena orders June’s bonds to be cut and for her to kneel on the floor. June rolls her eyes but submits.

Serena demands a gun, wanting to kill June. Afterwards, Ezra passes the gun to her and Serena tells June that she should pray. June prays for her two daughters aloud, hoping they will live in a peaceful world without violence or hatred.

Serena nods, replying with an amen. She then turns the gun on Ezra and shoots him in the shoulder. He falls to the ground, revealing that he wears a bulletproof jacket. Stunned by the action, June asks what Serena is doing and she is ordered to get in the car and drive.

Explanation

First of all, Serena went through moments when she felt like a Handmaid, in the house she remains a guest. Thinking about her current options, she opts for an alliance with June as the best way to gain control over her own destiny. In other words, maybe a predictable ending…

Still, criticizing the series for being disturbing and having some questionable twists is like criticizing the sky for being blue and scenes like these are reiterative rather than revealing. June is a soldier, Serena is a soldier in her own skin. In this sense, both try to survive in the midst of two contradictory systems. Also, it’s always great to see the interaction of Yvonne Strahovski with Elisabeth Moss. Excellent actresses and great screen partners!

Likewise, below we have a small scene from episode 6, check it out:

Cast The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale)?

In the list we have: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, OT Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford, Amanda Brugel, Christine Ko and Genevieve Angelson.

Where to watch?

The series will air weekly, with a new episode through Paramount+ every Sunday.

When does The Handmaid’s Tale come out?

The first episode of season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale) premieres this Sunday, September 18.

Finally, follow our full coverage of the series here on the site!