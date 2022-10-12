The Handmaid’s Tale 5×07: Next Episode Details!

The Handmaid’s Tale 5×07 (The Handmaid’s Tale)Paramount Plus, premieres next week with the episode “No Man’s Land”, where we will see a totally different world between June and Serena.

First of all, it’s both sides: June finally has the perfect opportunity to exact her revenge, and Serena finally realizes the pain she’s caused June. Two women, two forces, two lives that collide.

It all depends, at the moment, on what June wants, now she returns her power and Serena needs her. At the moment, June has every justification in the world to torment and harm Serena. However, a death for Serena at this point would be a premature end to a complex character and the chemistry between the on-screen actresses provides landmark moments for the series.

Likewise, the question of whether or not June believes in Serena’s regret will be put to the test in this new episode. Also, there are 4 more episodes left and a lot can happen.

As a result, we’ve previewed the episode below, highlighting moments between Serena and June:

Cast The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale)?

In the list we have: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, OT Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford, Amanda Brugel, Christine Ko and Genevieve Angelson.

Where to watch?

The series will air weekly, with a new episode through Paramount+ every Sunday.

When does The Handmaid’s Tale come out?

The 5th season of The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale) premiered on September 18 in Brazil. In the US, episodes come out every Wednesday.