The ‘hidden paradises’ that will be revealed when the world is under calamity | World

Looking through the monastery’s entrance to the rock columns and ice peaks that soar to the heavens at 7,000 meters, the Buddhist monk smiles, saying “I’m at home, in my paradise”.

He turns his attention to the classroom, where he is teaching young beginning monks. I thank him, close the door behind me and leave the monastery.

I leave the small village of Thame, Nepal, with its solid stone houses and fields of barley and potatoes. I leave behind the huge Himalayan peaks and the beyul.

Part of the beliefs of the Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism — the oldest of the four different schools, formed in the 8th century — the beyul is where the physical and spiritual worlds overlap.

Specifically, they are hidden paradise valleys, the location of which will only be revealed at exceptional times, when the world is under enormous strain and in danger of destruction by war, famine, or plague.

It is believed that, on these occasions, the beyul can serve as a refuge in an unstable world, where everything lives in harmony.

“The Beyul is a sacred place and a sanctuary in which the lamas [os professores do budismo tibetano] can lead people in times of conflict and trouble,” explains Frances Klatzel, author of several books on Buddhist and Himalayan culture, including Gaiety of Spirit – the Sherpas of Everest (“Joy of spirit – the Sherpas of Everest”, in free translation).

But not all people can join Beyul, according to her. Only true Buddhists with a pure heart, who have overcome enormous difficulties and trials, can enter a beyul.

For Buddhists of the Nyingma school, anyone who tries to enter a beyul without meeting all of the above conditions is likely to face death.

As the author of a series of region guides and a regular visitor to the Tibet and Himalayan regions, I find it fascinating that somewhere among the mountains of the region there may be hidden lands that are revealed to the deserving few in times of calamity.

And before heading to the mountains to find out more, I ask Klatzel for some information about how the Beyuls came to be.

2 of 4 The portal to the ‘beyul’ Pemako is believed to be hidden in the cliffs behind a waterfall in Tibet’s Yarlung Tsangpo Canyon — Photo: GETTY IMAGES The portal to the ‘beyul’ Pemako is believed to be hidden in the cliffs behind a waterfall in Tibet’s Yarlung Tsangpo Canyon — Photo: GETTY IMAGES

She explained that beyuls were created by Padmasambhava (the lotus-born Guru Rinpoche), a Vajra tantric Buddhist master. He is believed to have been instrumental in the spread of Buddhism through Tibet and the Himalayas in the 8th or 9th century.

“While traveling through the Himalayas, Padmasambhava realized that times of conflict were ahead,” says Klatzel.

“Therefore, he used his spiritual powers to purify and ‘hide’ certain valleys and wrote texts describing their locations and the conditions for entering them.”

These texts were hidden in caves, inside monasteries and behind waterfalls throughout the Himalayas and could only be discovered by the lamas at times predetermined by Padmasambhava.

No one knows exactly how many beyuls there are, but the most accepted number is 108 — although most have yet to be revealed.

Most of the areas that have been located are on the southern side of the Himalayas, which is greener, wetter and more fertile — more “paradisiacal” — than the often hostile and barren Tibetan plateau.

Some of these beyuls — such as in Sikkim in northeastern India and the Helambu, Rolwaling and Tsum valleys in Nepal — have been known to Buddhist practitioners for centuries and are now dotted with villages and cities.

And there are beyuls whose location is known but which are inaccessible to most people. This is because a beyul can be both a physical location and a spiritual location.

It is stated that a person can stand on a beyul, but be outside of it.

Perhaps it’s easy to believe that the idea of ​​a hidden land is something out of a fairy tale. It turns out that, in fact, ancient scrolls with the details of the location of beyuls have already been found.

The Beyul Pemako, for example. It is located in what is now the remote state of Arunachal Pradesh in northeast India.

The portal to the venerated beyul was said to be hidden on the rocks behind a waterfall, in the most inaccessible part of the Yarlung Tsangpo canyon in Tibet — the deepest on the planet.

Until very recently, the canyon was just a blank spot on maps. No one even knew there was a waterfall there.

But in the early 1990s, a group of Buddhist practitioners, led by Buddhist scholar Ian Baker (who described his experience later in the book The Heart of the World“The Heart of the World”, in free translation), finally explored the region and, in fact, discovered a great waterfall hidden inside the canyon.

And, like the Beyuls themselves, the stories of a terrifying end if you try to get into one of them before the right time or if your heart isn’t as pure as you think it seems to be more than a legend.

In 1962, a respected Tibetan lama, Tulshuk Lingpa, claimed to have found a map that would lead to the Demoshong beyul. The portal is rumored to be somewhere on the slopes of Mount Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain on the planet.

He traveled up the mountain with about 300 followers. The American writer Thomas K. Shor tells the account of the survivors of the event in the book A Step Away from Paradise (“One step away from paradise”, in free translation).

According to them, Lingpa and a few others who were going ahead of the others to reconnoitre saw several bright lights beckoning them towards a portal.

But instead of entering the beyul, Lingpa returned to gather all of his followers. And unfortunately, instead of crossing the magical border into a idyllic valley, most of the group was killed by an avalanche — including the lama.

Other people have had more success in their attempts to enter a beyul. The Sherpa people are an example.

These renowned climbers, porters and hiking guides now have an intimate relationship with the Nepalese part of the Himalayas, particularly Mount Everest.

But they didn’t always live on the south face of Everest. For most of their history, they lived in the Kham region of eastern Tibet (now part of the Chinese province of Sichuan), until, in the 15th century, conflict and widespread unrest in Tibet turned the world of Sherpas upside down. .

It was then that Lama Sangya Dorje, master of Tibetan Buddhism, decided that the time had come to reveal the Khumbu beyul. He led the Sherpas through the daunting Nangpa La Pass (15,716 meters high) to a land with abundant water that they could cultivate and where their yaks could graze in peace.

The Sherpas had arrived at Khumbu (the name given to the region around the Nepalese face of Mount Everest) and, compared to where they started, it was a sight of heaven on high.

Today, the Khumbu region welcomes thousands of foreign visitors every year to the famous Everest base camp — although during my visit, most people didn’t know they were in a beyul, or show any interest.

But there are some spots in the Khumbu region where the beyul spirit remains strong.

Perched on a steep, forest-covered slope, Lawudo Gompa is considered one of the holiest spots in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi Nadi Valley, two valleys west of base camp.

“Most people think that there are only four valleys in the Khumbu region. But that’s not true,” says 82-year-old nun Dawa Sangye Sherpa, who has lived in the gompa (a small Tibetan monastery) for over 50 years. .

She brought me tea and cookies as soon as I arrived and readily agreed to tell me more about the connection between Lawudo and the Khumbu beyul.

3 of 4 Colorful houses at Thame Monastery in Nepal — Photo: GETTY IMAGES Colorful houses at Thame monastery in Nepal — Photo: GETTY IMAGES

“Behind the gompa is a big rock called Dragkarma,” she says. “The rock is a portal that leads to a fifth secret valley. There is the heart of the beyul.”

When I asked if I could see the rock, Dawa Sangye smiled and shook her head. “But I’ll show you something else,” she said.

Leading me through the main prayer hall, the nun opened a small door that gave access to a room built into a rocky ledge.

Inside, the rock ceiling was painted blue. At the far end of the room was a small shrine with an image of Padmasambhava.

And at his feet were the offerings left by the visitors: a small box of digestive biscuits, a packet of macaroni and dried flowers.

“It was here that Padmasambhava meditated and here he blessed the Khumbu, turning it into a beyul,” says Dawa Sangye. And even though I’m not a Buddhist, I run my hand along the cave walls in wonder.

‘Beyul is a state of mind’

Perhaps seeing my smile, the nun suggested I go to the village of Thame, up in the valley.

Situated at the point where agricultural land becomes grazing land for yaks, the Thame monastery, she says, is considered one of the oldest in Khumbu and a place of great spiritual significance. Some even say that it is the spiritual center of the Khumbu beyul.

The hiking trail from Lawudo to Thame spirals down cliff faces and slides along a canyon formed by mighty mountain peaks. Suddenly, the land opens up to reveal a large open valley with the village of Thame in the distance.

Opening the doors to the main prayer hall of the Thame monastery, I found three elderly monks reciting words written on yellowed parchments. Interrupting their chants, one of them motioned for me to sit on the bench next to him.

4 of 4 The monastery in the village of Thame is considered one of the oldest in the Khumbu region and a place of great spiritual significance — Photo: STUART BUTLER The monastery in the village of Thame is considered one of the oldest in the Khumbu region and a place of great spiritual significance — Photo: STUART BUTLER

“Sometimes when we are reciting our prayers here, Padmasambhava appears to us,” he whispered, adding that Padmasambhava’s spirit told them that the work they were doing and the prayers offered were bringing good to the world.

A short time later, I walked past the classroom door where the Buddhist monk had said, “I’m at home in my paradise.” Whether or not there are hidden valleys in the Himalayas, these monks have clearly found their place of peace.