The horrormedia that was accused of influencing a tragedy

Who can imagine a horror comedy film being blamed for influencing young people to commit violence?

This was the case for The Killing Handa 1999 horror-medium directed by Rodman Flender. The film tells the story of a normal teenager who has his hand possessed, who goes on a killing spree even after it has been cut off.

Using the adage ‘Idle hands are the Devil’s tools’ in a comical and terrifying way, the film made a small profit. when it debuted, but to this day it is considered one of the most trash of his time.

Although not a masterpiece of the genre, the slasher featured names that would become recognized names in Hollywood later on, such as Devon Sawa (Premonition), Seth Green (Family Guy), Elder Henson (Demolisher), Jessica Alba (The fantastic Four) and Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill Vol. 1).

How did a tragedy affect the movie’s theatrical release?

Released in late April 1999, the film was unlucky enough to have its premiere scheduled just ten days after famous Columbine High School massacre, in Colorado. Two students entered the school carrying weapons and killed 13 people.

Even though the film did not feature any shootings, he was one of those affected by the wave of paranoia that followed the incident, due to the high number of casualties. Several politicians at the time turned to all video game and movie projects that had violent content and blamed them for influencing the shooters to commit the crime. One senator even mentioned The Killing Hand by name in their speeches.

Sony tried to contain the damage, pulling the film out of theaters and rescheduling the release to a later date, noting that the facts portrayed in the film had nothing to do with the incident at the school. Even so, many theaters refused to take the film back, which resulted in the film’s profits being much lower than expected by the studios.

A total of 25 million dollars doesn’t seem like little, even more considering a budget of only 4.2 million, but still, it was not considered enough by the company, which considers the film a great failure, caused by retrograde and prejudiced ideas. about the horror genre.

The Killing Hand is not available digitally in Brazil, and can only be watched through physical copies on DVD and Blu-Ray.

