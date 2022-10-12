“The maestro is coming”; Ganso’s situation in Fluminense cheers up Santos fans and Rueda is ‘called’

Santos is looking to end the year 2022 in the most peaceful way possible. The team, which is still managed by interim coach Orlando Ribeiro, who took over after Lisca’s resignation a few weeks ago, continues to plan for next year, to try to avoid a ‘replay’ of this season as much as possible.

With that, this Wednesday (12), there was a ‘union of factors’ that contributed to the Santos fans asking the team to return one of their biggest names in recent years. Midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso is turning 33 and a backstage situation has excited fans.

That’s because the midfielder has not yet been sought by Fluminense to renew his contract, which is valid until the end of 2023, and aroused hopes in Santos fans to count on the player’s football again. The situation of non-renewal generates strangeness, as Ganso has been showing a high level of football.

It is precisely in these moments of appreciation that the player and the Club usually sit down to discuss a contractual extension. It would make even more sense, when you remember that Diniz was offered a two-year contract, but his main piece would not be guaranteed for the final year.

The situation was enough to cause an uproar among Santos fans on the web. See some of the reactions (SIC):

“Hire him again”

“Come Back Goose”

“I miss my ex”

“Please bring this man back to 2023”