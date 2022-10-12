The story of the young woman who moved to meet a virtual friend and was murdered

Ashley Wadsworth

Credit, Facebook

photo caption,

Ashley Wadsworth died from stab wounds in the chest

A man who stabbed his Canadian girlfriend 90 times has been sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

Jack Sepple, 23, killed 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth in a “brutal” attack on their apartment in Chelmsford, Essex, UK, on ​​February 1.

The young woman is from British Columbia, Canada, and met Sepple online when she was just 12, before moving to the UK last year.

According to prosecutor Simon Spence, he murdered Wadsworth after he was “irritated by her decision to return to her home country of Canada”.

