The world’s first deceased donor intestine transplant is performed on a baby

Admin 5 hours ago News Leave a comment 7 Views




The Public Hospital of La Paz performed the world's first bowel transplant

The Public Hospital of La Paz performed the world’s first bowel transplant

Photo: Publicity / Community of Madrid

The first bowel transplant from a deceased donor in the world was performed at the Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, Spain. The patient, a 13-month-old baby named Emma, ​​had intestinal failure. She has already been discharged and is doing well, according to reports.

The intestines of a dead person had never been used, because it is considered invalid, given the special characteristics of the organ.

According to the Madrid government this Tuesday, 11, the girl underwent a multivisceral bowel transplant from a pediatric asystole donation (cardiorespiratory arrest). The groundbreaking surgery was performed after three years of studies on the subject.



The Public Hospital of La Paz performed the world's first bowel transplant

The Public Hospital of La Paz performed the world’s first bowel transplant

Photo: Publicity/Community of Madrid

The donation inasystole” consists of donating organs and tissues from a person who is attested to have died after the absence of a heartbeat and spontaneous breathing. The technique “enables the use of solid organs that would otherwise be lost.”

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The story of the young woman who moved to meet a virtual friend and was murdered

11 October 2022 Updated 4 hours ago Credit, Facebook photo caption, Ashley Wadsworth died from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved