The world’s first deceased donor intestine transplant is performed on a baby

The first bowel transplant from a deceased donor in the world was performed at the Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, Spain. The patient, a 13-month-old baby named Emma, ​​had intestinal failure. She has already been discharged and is doing well, according to reports.

The intestines of a dead person had never been used, because it is considered invalid, given the special characteristics of the organ.

👨‍👩‍👦 Getting to know Emma about her priests is the best way to see the transformative effect of her #transplant and cheers all the way @ONT_esp to keep working. 👶🏼You are the first recipient of a multivisceral transplant in asystole in the WORLD 👏Congratulations to the La Paz team#GraciasDonantes pic.twitter.com/jnNF2t6jvw — National Transplant Organization (@ONT_esp) October 11, 2022

According to the Madrid government this Tuesday, 11, the girl underwent a multivisceral bowel transplant from a pediatric asystole donation (cardiorespiratory arrest). The groundbreaking surgery was performed after three years of studies on the subject.





The donation inasystole” consists of donating organs and tissues from a person who is attested to have died after the absence of a heartbeat and spontaneous breathing. The technique “enables the use of solid organs that would otherwise be lost.”

