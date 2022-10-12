The world’s first deceased donor intestine transplant is performed on a baby

The first bowel transplant from a deceased donor in the world was performed at the Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, Spain. The patient, a 13-month-old baby named Emma, had intestinal failure. She has already been discharged and is doing well, according to reports.
The intestines of a dead person had never been used, because it is considered invalid, given the special characteristics of the organ.
According to the Madrid government this Tuesday, 11, the girl underwent a multivisceral bowel transplant from a pediatric asystole donation (cardiorespiratory arrest). The groundbreaking surgery was performed after three years of studies on the subject.
The donation inasystole” consists of donating organs and tissues from a person who is attested to have died after the absence of a heartbeat and spontaneous breathing. The technique “enables the use of solid organs that would otherwise be lost.”
