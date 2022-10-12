These cell phone models will no longer receive WhatsApp updates

In general, all electronics have a programmed period of use and then they become obsolete. Renovations are happening faster and faster, releasing new things into the market that replace old inventions.

Therefore, it is necessary to prepare to stop using certain lines that brands will no longer sell or support users.

Keeping up with application updates

Just look at the amount of changes made to WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagramto see that the Meta group seeks to meet the needs of the public.

However, over the years the requirements get even greater, raising the level of tests, given the competition. Demanding increasingly efficient processors, cell phone brands renew their devices, making the old ones stop offering a proper interface.

Does the phone stop working completely?

A curiosity is that not all devices stop working completely, but end up missing the main updates.

iOS systems and android when they fail to undergo adjustments, they are prevented from hosting apps such as social networks, which undergo periodic improvements. The cost-benefit of having an outdated cell phone is not satisfactory, due to the impossibility of handling the most requested programs today.

As of October 31st, the following models will no longer receive updates

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

Samsung Galaxy Core.

Huawei Ascend D2.

LG Lucid 2LG Optimus F7.

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite.

LG Optimus L3 II Dual.

Huawei Ascend Mate.

Samsung Galaxy Trend II.

Huawei Ascend G740.

LG Optimus F5.

LG Optimus L5 II.

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2.

LG Optimus L5 II Dual.

LG Optimus L7 II.

Sony Xperia M.

Wiko Cink Five.

LG Optimus F6LG Enact.

LG Optimus L4 II Dual.

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.

ZTE Grand Memo.

LG Optimus L2 II.

LG Optimus F3Q.

Archos 53 Platinum.

HTC Desire 500.

LG Optimus L3 II.

LG Optimus L7 II Dual.

B15 Caterpillar Cat.

Wiko Darknight.

ZTE Grand S Flex.

LG Optimus F3.

LG Optimus L4 II;Lenovo A820.

ZTE V956 UMi X2.

Faea F1THL W8.

Other models may be added to the list a few months later, missing some important security-related settings.