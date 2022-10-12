Tite takes a stand in the face of speculation linking him to Flamengo

Tite has already confirmed that he will leave the Brazilian national team after the World Cup in Qatar and his name has been linked to Flamengo. In the same way, Dorival Júnior, current commander Rubro-Negro, is being ventilated as Adenor’s successor, who commented on his future after the end of the competition.

Invited to “Arena SBT”, Tite spoke about what he intends for his career after the World Cup. Without citing the rumors that link him to Flamengo, the coach of the Brazilian team stated if he intends to work in any club in the country.

“Next year I shouldn’t work in Brazil. That’s my word. Even because I need the balloon to deflate somehow so that I am energized to follow a new process, a new moment, in a new activity. Maybe if it’s outside the country, but not in Brazil yet. Depending on the exposure, the technician in Brazil cuts a lot of meat. You don’t have time to do your job”, said Tite.

In this way, Tite tried to reject any speculation that would place him as Flamengo’s future coach. In addition, he commented that he intends to take a sabbatical after leaving the command of the Selection: “I’m going to spend some time with the family and I want to give everyone a support to Ros (his wife) and my brothers”.

CBF president confirmed that Dorival is among the possible replacements for Tite in the Brazilian national team

Recently, in an interview with Goal, Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF, said that Dorival Júnior is among the possible replacements for Tite in the Brazilian national team. The top hat, however, put other coaches in contention.

“Brazilian football has an extensive source of great coaches. It would be unfair to mention only these three (Dorival Júnior, Fernando Diniz and Abel Ferreira). I don’t want to forget any. I ratify the names you put. But I would have to name 10 other names”, said Ednaldo.

However, part of the press says that if Flamengo wins the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, most likely Dorival will be the commander of the Brazilian team.

