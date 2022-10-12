Top 5 MOST Popular Extra Income Apps on the Play Store: Do they really pay?

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, extra income apps have become a real fever in Brazil! Most of the time, these apps offer small payments for performing simple activities – which can involve referral links, games, videos, surveys, and more. But after all: what are the most popular extra income apps on the internet?

First of all, it’s important to remember that most micro tasking and income generating apps are only available on the Play Store. Therefore, these alternatives only work on phones with the Android operating system. With that in mind, check out below everything you need to know about the 5 most popular extra income apps on the Play Store; see if they actually pay.

Extra Income Apps – Kwai

According to data from the App Genius website – a platform that specializes in the analysis and ranking of apps – Kwai is the most popular extra income app in Brazil. In total number of downloads, the app still lags behind other platforms (like TikTok). However, in 2022, he took the lead in the weekly ranking.

Currently, Kwai has been downloaded by about 100 million people. The app is not only available on the Play Store, but also on the App Store (for mobile phones with iOS operating system). Kwai is a video app where users can earn money by sharing referral links and consuming the platform’s content.

To profit from the app, there’s no secret: users must watch Kwai’s videos. For each content consumed, subscribers receive a specific amount of points, which eventually can be converted into real payments. 100 Kwai Golds (the in-app currency) is equivalent to 1 cent. It is possible to withdraw from R$ 1.50.

By all indications, Kwai is a reliable app. However, the payment amounts are very small. Therefore, it is worth analyzing whether withdrawals are worth the time spent in the app.

See too: Make money with APPS? Check out the apps that guarantee an extra monthly income!

TikTok

Even surpassed by Kwai in terms of weekly downloads, TikTok remains on the list of the most popular extra income apps on the Play Store. The app won over millions of users at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to an eye-catching promotion of referrals that distributed considerable amounts to subscribers.

The promotion of TikTok referrals continues, but the amounts are much lower. Nowadays, TikTok users earn higher amounts by consuming the platform’s contents. The model is the same as in Kwai: subscribers watch a certain amount of videos, accumulate points, and later exchange these points for cash payments.

Another interesting (and much more profitable) alternative to earning money on TikTok is to produce content for the app. For that, you just need creativity and familiarity with the app’s tools. TikTok offers many incentives for content creators, so it’s worth trying to go viral on the app.

The minimum withdrawal amount on TikTok, it is worth remembering, is BRL 1.50. Payments are made via PagBank, Pix or traditional bank transfer.

Helo – Humor and Social Trends

Another extra income app that has become a real phenomenon in Brazil is Helo – Humor and Social Trends. Like Kwai and TikTok, Helo ties aspects of micro-task platforms with elements of social media. So far, more than 50 million people have downloaded the novelty.

Helo also stands out for offering a more expressive number of possibilities for those who want to earn money on the internet. In addition to earning money by watching videos and sharing the referral link, users can profit from the app’s games. The most popular is a simple roulette game, in which subscribers can compete for various prizes.

On the Play Store, Helo secured a score of 4.7 (out of 5), considered high. In the comments, on the other hand, subscribers say that the app is not a good alternative for those who want to profit from the internet. The platform is even fun, but it seems to fail when it comes to counting users’ points and directing withdrawals.

Rich Tinker

Originally released in August 2022, Rich Tinker has become, in recent weeks, one of the most popular micro-task apps in Brazil. Thanks to the disclosure made by several youtubers, the application did not take even 2 months to reach 1 million active users. The platform, it is worth remembering, is a project by an Indonesian company.

Even aimed at the international audience, the Rich Tinker platform is also available for Brazilian users. In the app, subscribers have several methods of generating income. It is possible to earn money by answering questionnaires, guaranteeing good scores in games and sharing the referral link.

However, by all indications, Rich Tinker is not a reliable app. On the Play Store, the app only secured a score of 2.7 (out of 5), considered extremely low. In the comments, users reveal that the platform is nothing but a waste of time. According to them, the app does not fulfill its promises of payment.

See too: It is possible to make EXTRA INCOME with recyclable materials; meet the initiative

Extra Income Apps – Google Opinion Rewards

Finally, the list of the most popular extra income apps on the Play Store is completed by Google Opinion Rewards. Created by Google, the platform is also one of the safest on the market. In it, users guarantee profits by answering questionnaires about pre-determined products or consumption habits in general.

An interesting tip is to authorize the app’s access to the cell phone’s location. With this, Google Opinion Reward uses the establishments visited to direct a greater amount of searches, and consequently, increase users’ income. Each survey usually pays between R$0.50 and R$2.

Google Opinion Rewards is a safe and reliable platform. One of the few downsides of the app involves the withdrawal method. Unfortunately, Google Opinion Rewards credits cannot be withdrawn. On the other hand, the values ​​can be used for purchases on the Play Store. In addition, credits expire within 1 year. Keep an eye!

All the apps we listed above are available on the Play Store (www.play.google.com). To download them, just go to the store and search for the name of the apps.