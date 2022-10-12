[TÓPICO DEDICADO] – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4XXX | Page 99 | Adrenaline Forum

RTX 4090 is the first true 8K gaming GPU according to benchmarks.​

NVIDIA’s Geforce RTX 4090 Founder’s Edition is officially released, with AIB manufacturers following suit with their custom models. Most reviewers (ourselves included) have focused on 4K testing, but this GPU can go beyond that.

You may remember that NVIDIA originally called the RTX 3090 the world’s first 8K gaming GPU about two years ago. However, that claim didn’t hold up to closer scrutiny, except for limited exceptions, unless you count games running at around 30 frames per second or less.

It’s an entirely different story for its successor, the RTX 4090. YouTuber The Tech Chap did extensive testing of NVIDIA’s new graphics card in 8K resolution, revealing that the current top-of-the-line GPU based on the Ada Lovelace architecture delivers uncompromised 8K gaming at over 60 FPS while running Ultra settings (including ray tracing where applicable) and DLSS Super Resolution at Ultra Performance.

The first game tested was Asobo Studio’s Microsoft Flight Simulator, which received a perfect score in the Wccftech review written by Chris Wray. Microsoft Flight Simulator runs on an internal engine that is extremely CPU bound, which is a limitation the RTX 4090 can get around thanks to DLSS 3 frame generation. Unfortunately, Tech Chap only provided DLSS 3 data, so we can’t say how much of the generational improvement is due to DLSS 3 and the raw power of graphics cards. Even so, the RTX 4090 easily passes the Microsoft Flight Simulator test for 8K gaming. Its advantage over the RTX 3090 is +75% on a percentile and +76% on average FPS.

Microsoft Flight Simulator – RTX 4090: 65 FPS (1%), 81 FPS (average); RTX 3090: 37 FPS (1%), 46 FPS (average)

The second test is dedicated to CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077. In this case, ray tracing has been turned on to its current maximum (while we still await the addition of Overdrive Mode), and the RTX 4090 absolutely crushes its predecessor with a +147% one percentile and +132% average FPS, allowing owners of the new card experience smooth 8K gaming in Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 – RTX 4090: 57 FPS (1%), 65 FPS (average); RTX 3090: 23 FPS (1%), 28 FPS (average)

Forza Horizon 5 demonstrated another powerful performance for the new NVIDIA GPU. The open world racing game made by Playground Games runs smooth as butter at 8K resolution on the RTX 4090, improving by 124% (one percentile) and 117% (average) over the 3090. Unlike Cyberpunk 2077, it doesn’t supports RTX and/or DLSS (although upscaling technology may be added soon), so even with unused RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and Optical Field Accelerator, the raw computing power of the RTX 4090 allows for excellent 8K gaming in this title popular.

Forza Horizon 5 – RTX 4090: 56 FPS (1%), 76 FPS (average); RTX 3090: 25 FPS (1%), 35 FPS (average)

Crytek’s Crysis Remastered is an outlier in these 8K gaming tests, as the performance boost recorded by the Ada Lovelace GPU over the Ampere GPU is relatively modest, at least for a percentile (+27%), while the average FPS still gets a healthy +58% improvement. This is with ray tracing enabled and the Can It Run Crysis settings.

Crysis Remastered – RTX 4090: 42 FPS (1%), 65 FPS (average); RTX 3090: 33 FPS (1%), 41 FPS (average)

Blizzard’s recently released Overwatch 2 is far from a demanding game for modern GPUs. Even so, NVIDIA promised that the RTX 4090 could crack 500 frames per second at 1440p and, amazingly, the same is true at 8K resolution. In this game, the new GPU enjoys the biggest performance jump of all titles tested, with +195% FPS from one percentile and +

Again, he does this without any help from his RT Cores or Tensor Cores (or DLSS Frame Generation), relying on his brute strength.

Overwatch 2 – RTX 4090: 354 FPS (1%), 520 FPS (average); RTX 3090: 140 FPS (1%), 217 FPS (average)

Finally, another incredibly popular free-to-play game: Call of Duty: Warzone from Infinity Ward. Warzone gets a substantial 83.6% increase to one-percentile FPS and an even greater 88.7% improvement in average FPS over the previous generation graphics card.

Call of Duty: Warzone – RTX 4090: 90 FPS (1%), 117 FPS (average); RTX 3090: 49 FPS (1%), 62 FPS (average)

Tech Chap wasn’t the only reviewer on YouTube to take a look at 8K gaming with the RTX 4090. The Benchmark Lab also captured some 8K footage alongside the regular 4K.

While the YouTuber hasn’t shared final benchmark data, we can see Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered hovering between 53 and 46 FPS while running at max settings and ray tracing enabled in the DLSS quality preset. Needless to say, with a lower preset like Performance or Ultra Performance, the frame rate would be much higher than 60 FPS.

Red Dead Redemption 2 also performed very well in 8K resolution with the DLSS quality preset. The brief footage showed Rockstar’s latest game running between 51 and 63 FPS during a combat scene.

Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs Legion proved to be a tough nut to crack at 8K resolution, even for the RTX 4090. Benchmark Lab downgraded the DLSS preset to Balanced, and the framerate was between 38 and 41 FPS while running around London on foot. . Of course, using the Performance or Ultra Performance presets should greatly increase the smoothness.

Horizon Zero Dawn, powered by the Decima Engine, ran best on the same DLSS Balanced preset, ranging from 48 to 55 FPS. Ghostwire Tokyo was even a little faster, delivering between 50 and 65 FPS during 8K games with ray tracing enabled. Finally, Fortnite maxed out with ray tracing and DLSS Balanced ran between 36 and 48 FPS on the RTX 4090.

abstract​

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4090 is the first graphics card capable of truly running the latest games at 8K resolution without breaking a sweat, making it a must-have for the select few owners of 8K displays.

That said, we still think it’s too early to move to 8K. The improvement in 4K image quality and definition is modest and probably not worth the performance cost when you can easily enjoy UltraHD games at 120+ or ​​even 144 FPS with the same graphics card.

Two years ago, Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer said that 8K gaming was years away from becoming a new standard, if it ever did. In late 2022, the RTX 4090 makes the proposition more viable, but still not attractive enough to make the switch.