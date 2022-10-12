UFC 280: Charles of the Bronx walks with a lion on a leash in Dubai | combat

Already in the United Arab Emirates for UFC 280, when he will face Islam Makhachev in the main event on October 22, Charles do Bronx caught the attention of fans on his social media by posting a tour in Dubai in which he walked with a lion on a leash. along with his teammates who went with him to Abu Dhabi, where the fight will take place.
+ Share this article via Whatsapp
+ Share this article via Telegram
“Leão walks with a lion who doesn’t like it only respects my story”, wrote the Brazilian in the caption of the post.
Charles of the Bronx — Photo: Personal archive
Charles of the Bronx — Photo: Personal archive
Charles of the Bronx walking with a lion in Dubai – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
UFC 280
22 October 2022 in Abu Dhabi (UAE)
MAIN CARD (3 pm, Brasília time):
Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs Islam Makhachev
Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley
Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot
Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot
PRELIMINARY CARD (11 am, Brasília time):
Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady
Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho
Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov
Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida
Lightweight: Magomed Mustafaev vs Yamato Nishikawa
Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson
Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon
Bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg
Haney and Kambosos do rematch live in Combat