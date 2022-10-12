USB cables will have new naming system; see how it will be

USB-C: New organization of the USB standard to simplify naming and assist users (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A decision by the European Parliament, published last Tuesday, approved legislation establishing the USB-C type port as the standard for charging cell phones and other mobile devices. The new rules apply to all 27 countries that make up the European Union and are expected to apply by the end of 2024.

This Monday, Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) announced that it is preparing to adopt the USB-C input as a charging and connectivity standard for all cell phones in Brazil. The measure will make all mobile phones sold in the country have to come with this type of entry.

And now, according to the portal Tecmundo, in addition to these changes, the USB-IF (USB Implementers Forum), which is the body responsible for organizing the USB standard, also announced a change in the logos that indicate the data transfer speed and charging power. The goal is to simplify naming and help users.

Understand below how the nomenclatures will be

Changes at Apple

Apple may make a big change to the charging system for its iPhones in future releases. After European regulators passed a major law this week, experts believe all of the company’s products must be compatible with a USB-C charger.

As a result, Apple is likely to ditch its current Lightning chargers and make future iPhones USB-C compatible, according to analysts cited by CNBC. The change would apply to all iPhones, not just those sold in Europe. Many other Apple products already use USB-C chargers.

In May, Bloomberg reported that the tech giant was developing future iPhone models with USB-C compatibility, rather than the current Lightning system. The report noted that the change, if fully implemented, would not appear on iPhones until 2023 at the earliest.