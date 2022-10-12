“Very special feature”; Tite opens the game about Pedro’s chances of being called up by the National Team for the World Cup

The Brazilian national team will be called up for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 7th. Coach Tite will announce the list of 26 players in the auditorium of the CBF headquarters, in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, at 1 pm. After the announcement of the list, there will be a press conference with Tite and members of the technical commission of the Brazilian National Team. The entire event will be broadcast live on CBF TV, via the CBF website and official YouTube channel.

So Tite is going through decisive moments, since in less than 30 days he will need to announce who will be the 26 players called up to defend the Brazilian National Team at the World Cup in Qatar. And one of the athletes that has been the subject of the media and a good part of the crowd is the presence of Pedro, a Flamengo striker, in this relationship. The player was called up for the last friendlies before the World Cup and even though he only entered the second half of the match against Tunisia, he did not miss the chance and scored one of the goals in the capital victory of the canarian team by 5 to 1.

During an interview with Programa Arena SBT, the coach ended up being questioned by commentator Mano, about the chances of the red-black striker being called up for the Cup, but the coach did not want to point out this possibility in numbers, but guaranteed that the player is in the competition. .

“I can’t quantify, Mano, but that he is (in competition) and Pedro is a player with a very special characteristic of 9, he is a pivot, an area player I have already put in a few times, Pedro Raul too has these characteristics of the 9, he is Fred style, player of completion, of the last ball or the penultimate ball as far as a backboard or a cross he may have.”.