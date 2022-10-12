VIDEO: Chinese ‘flying car’ makes 1st public flight; aircraft can reach 130 km/h | Innovation

A “flying car” built by Chinese electronics maker XPeng AeroHT made its first public flight on Tuesday (11). The test was carried out in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in preparation for launching the aircraft in several countries.

The X2 is an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL). It has room for two passengers and is powered by eight engines with propellers, two in each corner of the vehicle.

1 of 4 Chinese XPeng AeroHT developed the ‘flying car’ X2 — Photo: Disclosure/XPeng AeroHT Chinese XPeng AeroHT developed the ‘flying car’ X2 — Photo: Disclosure/XPeng AeroHT

The aircraft reaches 130 km/h and has 35 minutes of autonomy, according to the manufacturer. The company also claims that the vehicle weighs 560 kg when empty and is capable of taking off weighing up to 760 kg.

The eVTOL has four independent batteries, allowing you to land safely if one of them fails. It is also designed to deploy parachutes in an emergency and maintain contact with a command center while traveling.

The 90-minute unmanned test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an “important foundation for the next generation of flying cars.”

“We are going step by step into the international market,” said Minguan Qiu, general manager of XPeng AeroHT. “We selected Dubai first because it is the most innovative city in the world.”

