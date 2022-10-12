Vila Madalena, in SP, is among the coolest neighborhoods in the world
Vila Madalena, in São Paulo, was elected this Tuesday (11) the 13th coolest neighborhood in the world in 2022. The indication is from the international magazine specialized in tourism Time Out, which released the annual ranking for the fifth year in a row.
To arrive at the final result, the publication revealed that it carried out a survey in 14 languages with readers around the globe in the last six months to hear their opinions about the best in each destination. In addition, its local editors and reporters also collaborated with combined personal suggestions and assessments.
The São Paulo neighborhood — the second best positioned in South America, after Chile’s Barrio Yungay, in 9th — was praised for its eternal youthful charm. According to Time Out, the bohemian personality of the Village was given “by the students of the University of São Paulo who arrived in the 80s, seduced by the appeal of cheaper rents and caipirinhas”.
However, the publication points out that its streets are still full of “20-something tattooed people who party on Rua Aspicuelta”, thanks to the abundance of bars and samba shows that attract visitors of all ages.
Time Out recommends that visitors try the artisanal cafes and galleries, as well as stop by Beco do Batman to see the outdoor graffiti that reflects “the work of São Paulo’s best street artists.”
The good cheese bread and coffee from Coffee Lab and what was considered “the best pizza outside Italy”, served at Carlos Pizza, were highlighted.
Other honorable mentions were given for the mix of samba, snacks and stupidly cold beer at the Posto 6 and Salve Jorge bars, and for the crafts at the Vila Madalena Art Fair.
The 10 coolest neighborhoods in the world, according to Time Out
1 / 10
american colony
In Guadalajara, Mexico. It’s cool because… It concentrates the city’s alternative music scene, with many options for good nightclubs, including Bar Americas. Visit: The square around the Templo Expiatorio del Santísimo, full of street performers with performances all the time and good food truck options.
Publicity/Guadalajara Tourism Board
two / 10
Cais do Sodré
In Lisbon, Portugal. It’s cool because… It’s been gathering new restaurant launches, led by young chefs, from Lisbon. In addition, in the neighborhood you can find new stores, such as the minimalist fashion boutique +351. Visit: The instagrammable Rua Nova do Carvalho, full of colorful umbrellas and the specialty coffee Dear Breakfast.
Sergio Morais/Getty Images/iStockphoto
3 / 10
Wat Bo Village
In Siem Reap, Cambodia. It’s cool because… It’s historic. The surroundings of the Temple of Wat Bo carry the charm of bygone days, but now bring together new and modern hotels, bars and clubs. Visit: The women’s organic Tevy’s Place restaurant, the experimental Banlle or the classic Miss Wong bar.
OscarEspinosa/Getty Images
4 / 10
Ridgewood
In New York, USA. It’s cool because… Close to Brooklyn, this piece of Queens brings together the best of both New York boroughs. With architecture dating back to the 1700s, this historic neighborhood has even seen new restaurants and bars emerge. Visit: The now classic Rudy’s Bakery for a sweet treat and Rolo’s for dinner, or try drinks at Julia’s.
Playback/Compass
5 / 10
Mile End
In Montreal, Canada. It’s cool because… Once divided between the birthplace of the city’s Jewish community and the alternative music scene, this neighborhood now also offers different shops, local treats and good restaurants. Visit: Bishop & Bagg karaoke for musical nights, Drawn & Quarterly for cultural bookstore experiences, and Le Sparrow for must-have drinks.
Alain Rouiller/Creative Commons
6 / 10
Barrio Logan
In San Diego, USA. It’s cool because… This neighborhood mixes Mexican and American culture and, with its colorful murals, tells a piece of the city’s history and the evolution of its communities, especially since the 1960s. Visit: To see street art , go to Chicano Park. But don’t miss a Mexican craft beer at Mujeres Brew House and great tacos at Salud Tacos.
Sherry Smith/Getty Images
7 / 10
Shimokitazawa
In Tokyo, Japan. It’s cool because… Once known for its vintage stores, the neighborhood has gained hot spots for lovers of alternative movies, cafes and gastronomic experiments in recent years. Visit: The Soma store for rare sneakers or Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory for Totoro-shaped candy. Be sure to try hot spring baths at Yuen Bettei Daita.
Page Light Studios/Getty Images
8 / 10
Cliftonville
In Margate, UK. It’s cool because… The seaside town has a strong art scene of former Londoners, as well as offering charming options such as record shops (in 2022) and cafes. Visit: The Forts for famous focaccia, stroll Northdown Road to check out antique shops and galleries. Take the opportunity to have a drink at Daisy.
Acabashi/Creative Commons
9 / 10
Barrio Yungay
In Santiago, Chile. It’s cool because… Another colorful and very young neighborhood, it’s full of museums, pizzerias and artistic spots with facades that mix the Baroque, the Bauhaus school and the Art Deco style. Visit: Learn about Chilean history at the Museum of Memory and Human Rights. President Gabriel Boric’s favorite pizza is at Selvaggio Bakery.
B1mbo/Creative Commons
10 / 10
Cours Julien
In Marseille, France. It’s nice because… It’s full of street markets, good show houses, vintage clothing stores, second-hand bookstores and art galleries. Visit: La Baleine cinema to see an art film and browse the vinyl and clothing stores on Rue des Trois Mages. Typical city food can be found at Kaz Kreol.
olrat/Getty Images
