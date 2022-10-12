Vila Madalena, in SP, is among the coolest neighborhoods in the world

Vila Madalena, in São Paulo, was elected this Tuesday (11) the 13th coolest neighborhood in the world in 2022. The indication is from the international magazine specialized in tourism Time Out, which released the annual ranking for the fifth year in a row.

To arrive at the final result, the publication revealed that it carried out a survey in 14 languages ​​with readers around the globe in the last six months to hear their opinions about the best in each destination. In addition, its local editors and reporters also collaborated with combined personal suggestions and assessments.

The São Paulo neighborhood — the second best positioned in South America, after Chile’s Barrio Yungay, in 9th — was praised for its eternal youthful charm. According to Time Out, the bohemian personality of the Village was given “by the students of the University of São Paulo who arrived in the 80s, seduced by the appeal of cheaper rents and caipirinhas”.

However, the publication points out that its streets are still full of “20-something tattooed people who party on Rua Aspicuelta”, thanks to the abundance of bars and samba shows that attract visitors of all ages.

Time Out recommends that visitors try the artisanal cafes and galleries, as well as stop by Beco do Batman to see the outdoor graffiti that reflects “the work of São Paulo’s best street artists.”

The good cheese bread and coffee from Coffee Lab and what was considered “the best pizza outside Italy”, served at Carlos Pizza, were highlighted.

Other honorable mentions were given for the mix of samba, snacks and stupidly cold beer at the Posto 6 and Salve Jorge bars, and for the crafts at the Vila Madalena Art Fair.

The 10 coolest neighborhoods in the world, according to Time Out