Vini Jr. enters the 2nd half, and Real Madrid seeks a heroic draw with Shakhtar in the Champions in a terrifying bid with Rüdiger

Real Madrid looked for a heroic draw at the end with Shakhtar Donetsk and qualified for the Champions League round of 16

O Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetskthis Tuesday (11), in Warsaw, Poland, by group F and guaranteed early classification to the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The home team was winning 1-0 until the 49th minute of the 2nd half, when Rüdiger left everything to the merengue team, which will now have the derby against barcelona next Sunday (16), at 11:15 am (Brasília time), by LaLiga. The match will be broadcast live. by ESPN on Star+.

In the match played in Spain, for the 3rd round of the Champions League, the Spaniards defeated the Ukrainians 2-1, with goals from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Real entered the field defending the 100% of use that they added in the first three rounds and could even guarantee early classification to the round of 16. Shakhtar, in turn, sought to join forces to ensure the focus for the remainder of the season after the escalation in the Ukraine war.

Aiming at the derby against Barça, coach Carlo Ancelotti opted to start with Vinicius Jr on the bench. And the Merengue team missed the Brazilian… After a lukewarm 1st half, with no great chances for either side, Shakhtar opened the scoring with less than a minute into the 2nd half.

In a fast counterattack, Mykhaylichenko crossed and Zubkov appeared behind Mendy to head in the corner and make it 1-0 for the home team.

Shortly after conceding the goal, Ancelotti put Vini Jr in place of Hazard and Modric in place of Tchouameni. The substitutions had an effect and Real sketched a certain reaction, but without being able to balance the nets.

The Ukrainians only didn’t extend the score in the 19th minute, because Lassina Traoré stopped at the crossbar. In another counterattack, Sudakov activated Traoré, who entered to dribble Lunin. The Spanish goalkeeper still caught the ball, but it returned to the striker’s feet, who kicked the crossbar.

After that, Real tried to pressure, they kept the ball more in the attacking field, but left spaces for Shakhtar’s counterattacks, who were much closer to scoring a second than the Spanish team to equalizing.

In stoppage time, the Merengue team missed consecutive chances to equal the score, especially with Vini Jr. The most dangerous of these, however, came with Rüdiger, who headed into Trubin’s right corner, and the ball went over the bar.

Until, in the 49th minute, after a shower of crosses in the area, Rüdiger headed in to leave everything even. In the throw, he collides head to head with goalkeeper Trubin and is bleeding. The match was stopped for medical attention for the two.

Championship status

With the result, Real went to the 10 points in the lead and advanced to the round of 16. Shakhtar dropped to 3rd, with 5. RB Leipzig rose to second place with 6, while Celtic is bottom of group F with 2.

The guy: Rudiger

The defender scored the equalizing goal in stoppage time and avoided Real’s defeat. In the bid he collided with the opposing goalkeeper and left the field with a huge bleeding on his face.

It was bad: Mendy

The left-back missed the Ukrainian team’s goal. In the throw, Mendy misses the time of the ball and can’t stop Zubkov’s header.

next games

Real Madrid returns to the field next Sunday for the classic against Barcelona, ​​at the Santiago Bernabéu, at 11:15 (Brasilia time), for the 9th round of LaLiga. The match will be broadcast live. by ESPN on Star+. On the same day, Shakhtar will face Dynamo, at 11:00 am (Brasília time), for the Ukrainian Championship.

The 5th round of the Champions League group stage will take place on October 25, at 16:00 (Brasília time), Real will face RB Leipzig, while Shakhtar will face Celtic.

Datasheet

Shakhtar Donetsk 1 X 1 Real Madrid

GOALS: Zubkov (1′ of Q2), Rüdiger (49′ of Q2)

SHAKHTAR DONETSK: Trubin; Mykhaylichenko, Bondar, Matviyenko and Konoplia; Stepanenko, Zubkov (Lucas Taylor), Bondarenko, Sudakov and Mudryk; Lassina Traoré (Sikan). Coach: Igor Jovicevic

REAL MADRID: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Rüdiger and Mendy (Alaba); Valverde (Camavinga), Tchouameni (Modric) and Kroos; Rodrygo (Asensio), Benzema and Hazard (Vinicius Jr). Coach: Carlo Ancelotti