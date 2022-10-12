Viola Davis recalls the first comments she heard at the theater: “big and black”

Shining in theaters around the world with the premiere of The King Womanthe award-winning Viola Davis made a point of remembering the beginning of his career, revealing a dark and prejudiced side of Hollywood.

Owner of an enviable career in American showbiz, the 57-year-old actress has collected a trajectory of iconic characters, which have earned her some of the biggest awards in cinema, such as the Oscar, a Emmy, a Golden Globe and two awards Tony, the most important of the American theater.

But building this trajectory was not easy and, in a chat with a British website The Guardian, Viola visited the roots of her careerremembering that your first challenge to overcome prejudice in the industry, she started in the theater, when she was studying dramaturgy.

Recalling the four years he spent in “self-centered” Juilliard School of music, dance and drama, Viola commented that she felt “out of place” for being “very black” to the place.

“[Era um local] eurocentric… I felt I had come with the wrong palette. I was too big. I was very black. My voice was very deep.”

However, the actress thought it was thanks to Juilliard School that she got the money to travel to the country of Gambia in the 1990s, an experience that would transform her profoundly.

Davis opened her heart to reveal that she found her place in art when she attended a local performance, starring a group of women called the “kañeleng.”

At that moment, the actress claims to have understood that she needed to bring her luggage and, especially, her color to her performances.

“If I didn’t start [a minha carreira] with a tone of what is the Viola, so [eu] would be doing absolutely nothing. Whether or not this would be received by the masses I could not control. But [esse desejo] I could control.”

Decades later, shortly after being cast to star in the thriller series How To Get Away with Murder, Viola needed to reaffirm this conceptwhen she was confronted by black colleagues.

A few months ago, for The New York Timesthe star revealed that she suffered from a certain snobbery from her black colleagues, who said that the actress was not beautiful enough to play Annalize Keating.

“A friend told her that he overheard actors and actresses, all black, saying she wasn’t pretty enough to handle it. [do papel em How To Get Away with Murder]”, says the report in the article in the American newspaper.

Against the taste of these artists, the character of Viola became a success, in a series that won five seasons and even won the first Emmy.

Viola has also recalled other unpleasant situations, the result of structural racism, when she discovered that several directors were only considering her for characters who were drug addicts, because she was “too dark” for other roles.

In The King Woman, Viola brings a new character to her career, exploring the beginning of the 19th century, when the leader of the warriors Agojie lives, in the African kingdom of Dahomey. The film is now showing in national cinemas.

