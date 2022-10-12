Viral on social media: ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lenses from patient

Wearing a lens continuously interferes with oxygenation and lubrication of the cornea (photo: Freepik/Disclosure)

That wearing contact lenses requires a lot of attention and care is nothing new, but a woman from the state of California seems to have forgotten this detail and ended up accumulating 23 lenses in one eye. The video showing what happened was shared on social media and already has almost 25 million views.

In the images, recorded and shared by the ophthalmologist Katerine Kurteeva, it is possible to notice that the contact lenses turned into a green and gelatinous mass. According to the doctor, the only complaint of the patient, who forgot to remove the lenses before bed and put on a new pair the next day, is that she felt as if she had something in her eye.

Through Instagram, the ophthalmologist explained that she had to use a jeweler’s forceps, “a very precise and delicate surgical instrument”, to separate the lenses that were very glued to each other after spending almost a month inside the woman’s eyelid. “I carefully separated all the lenses and counted a total of 23,” Kurteeva wrote.

According to Tiago César Pereira Ferreira, an ophthalmologist specializing in cataracts, contact lenses, keratoconus and refractive surgery, contact lenses bring numerous benefits to those who need eye correction. However, its incorrect use can cause a range of damage to eye health, ranging from uncomfortable sensations to injuries of different severity levels.

“As the cornea is a transparent tissue, infections can have devastating consequences for the eyes, limiting vision if scars appear. Cases of incorrect use of contact lenses can not only cause these cracks, but also contribute to the formation of ulcers that, in more severe degrees, can lead to partial or total loss of vision, corneal transplantation or even loss of the globe. eye”, explains Tiago.

The doctor says it is extremely important not to keep the lenses for many hours in a row and alternate them with prescription glasses. “That’s because the contact lens is on the cornea, tissue that doesn’t have blood vessels, so if you have an object preventing the best oxygenation of the cornea, for hours and hours in a row, it will have bad consequences”.

Another point raised by Tiago is that the contact lens causes difficulty in lubricating the cornea, and, if you stay with it for a long time, you can develop dry eye, cracks and inflammation and interfere with the use of contact lenses.

According to the ophthalmologist, the September Sapphire campaign raises awareness about the correct use of contact lenses through the ten commandments. Are they:

Wash your hands well and dry them completely before handling the lenses. For cleaning and storage, use only contact lens cleaning solutions, rubbing and rinsing daily after use. Every day, when putting in your contact lenses, throw away any solution left in the case, clean it with the solution itself, and replace the case every three months. Do not use the lens after its expiration date, respecting the manufacturer’s expiration date Not sleeping with contact lenses Do not shower or dive into the sea, river or pool with the lenses in your eyes Use lubricating eye drops suitable for use with contact lenses Contact lenses do not completely replace glasses; use should be rotated daily Clean your lashes daily with a mild shampoo or non-greasy products tested for ophthalmic use The use of contact lenses must be monitored by an ophthalmologist. If there is any discomfort, pain, redness or blurred vision, discontinue use and consult an ophthalmologist.

