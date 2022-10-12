Watch the Sun eject a jet of plasma in this 4K resolution video

Images show an impressive eruption of high-temperature gas on the Sun, which caused a coronal mass ejection (or CME).oronal mass ejection). Basically, a big jet of plasma and solar magnetic field was released aimlessly into space.

The registration was done by astrophotographer Miguel Claro, from the Dark Sky Alqueva observatory, in Portugal, in August.

It’s a timelapse of just over a minute, compiling a sequence of 329 images, each made up of a “stack” of the top 200. frames of each raw video, captured for about 2 hours. This processing generated a movie in high resolution 4K, with rich details..

Watch:

iframe>

According to Miguel Claro, the conditions were not ideal: when he decided to make a record, in the late afternoon, the sun was already very low and there was a thin layer of dust coming from Africa. Also, the temperature was too high, at about 38°C.

But that’s exactly what made the video all the more amazing. In the images, which were captured between 17:37 and 18:00 (local time), it is possible to follow the movement of the CME transforming itself into solar plasma. The contrast increases as the Sun drops below the horizon, crossing the dust layer, which helps to spread its glow.

The astrophotographer used specific equipment to capture celestial bodies, including a Sky Watcher Esprit 120ED refractor telescope, equipped with a Daystar Qhark Chrosmophere filter, and a Player One Apollo-M Max solar camera.

In a post, he warns: “never point optical equipment at the sun without adequate and specialized filters that allow a safe observation”.