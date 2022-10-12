What is the difference between Machine Learning and Deep Learning?

A question I’ve had for a while was about the difference between machine learning and deep learning. I confess that, despite the difference in the semantic relationship — as the first translates to “machine learning” and the second “deep learning” — I spent a long time thinking that the two terms were the same thing.

Over time, I discovered that, ironically, Machine Learning and Deep Learning are the same thing, but not the same thing. To understand the difference between Machine Learning and Deep Learning, we need to focus on the field of artificial intelligence.

Machine Learning, in a nutshell, means learning a computer through data using algorithms to perform a certain task without having been specifically programmed.

Deep learning uses a complex structure of algorithms modeled after the human brain. This allows, therefore, the processing of data without previously formatted structure, such as documents, images and texts.

In computer science, Deep Learning is a specific field of Machine Learning, which, in turn, is a field of studies of Artificial Intelligence. Thinking like this, Deep Learning is Machine Learning.

However, let’s understand the concepts of each definition to understand the difference between Machine Learning and Deep Learning, observing the application of each technique in real examples.

machine learning

The broadest definition of Machine Learning is “a subfield of computer science studies whose goal is the creation of algorithms that, to be useful, depend on a collection of examples of a given phenomenon. These examples can come from nature, or be created by man and also originated from another algorithm.”

In short, the term describes the relationship between computer science and statistics, emphasizing the use of algorithms to perform a specific task without the need for previous programming.

Thus, Machine Learning is the recognition of patterns in raw data that allows artificial intelligence to make predictions when new data arrives.

There are two ways of learning algorithms: supervised or unsupervised, depending on the data used to run the algorithms.

We will not delve into the differences between these two ways of learning, but it is worth understanding a little about the algorithms used in Machine Learning.

Surprisingly, machine learning algorithms can be as simple as linear regression, an equation often used in statistics to estimate the expected value of a variable y based on the data and values ​​of other variables x.

Without getting too deep into the world of mathematics, this example highlights the role of Machine Learning, which is to use data to predict new data. In addition, it also highlights statistics as the driving force behind Machine Learning.

However, the performance of these simpler algorithms depends a lot on the representation of the data that the computer receives, especially when it comes to artificial intelligence.

Is Deep Learning the Technique to Mimic the Human Brain?

As stated above, artificial intelligence is already a specific field of science. In the early days, the focus of AI was on solving problems that were considerably difficult for the human intellect, but relatively easy for computers. Obviously, we are talking about mathematical problems. However, the real challenge of artificial intelligence, ironically, was exactly the opposite: to solve problems that the human being could easily execute, but with difficulty to describe in a formal way.

Read more: What is artificial intelligence?

Thus, the solution for computers to learn with training and understand the world in the hierarchical sense of concepts, in which each concept is defined based on its relation to simpler concepts.

By absorbing knowledge through experience, this approach ultimately avoids the need for a human to specify in detail all the instructions needed by the computer.

Finally, the hierarchy of concepts allows the computer to learn more complex concepts in stages. It is because of the depth of these concepts, which overlap until reaching the most complex ones, that this approach was called Deep Learning. Deep = deep.

Recently, Deep Learning has gained a lot of media attention due to recent developments that have enabled wonders of technology.

Deep Learning describes algorithms that analyze data with a logical structure similar to what the human brain does, based on how we draw conclusions.

Deep learning algorithms, therefore, can be considered as evolutions of Machine Learning algorithms, due to the logical description of data analysis.

To this end, Deep Learning applications use an algorithmic structure known as Artificial Neural Network (ANN). As the name implies, this network is inspired by the neural network of the human brain, creating a much more efficient learning process than traditional Machine Learning models.

But then, what is the difference between Machine Learning and Deep Learning?

Difference between Machine Learning and Deep Learning

If at the beginning of the article we stated that there is no difference between Machine Learning and Deep Learning, as the latter is part of the former, the meaning of this article changes.

However, as there is a special treatment for Deep Learning in the scientific community, it is necessary to understand what makes it different, even though it is part of Machine Learning.

First, as Deep Learning does not depend so much on human intervention, so we can see that a large amount of data is needed for its use.

This is why Deep Learning only gained attention in the age of Big Data. The second reason is also due to the current situation: the high performance of computers.

As Deep Learning depends on an absurd amount of data, it is used on machines with high computational performance. For example, Tesla’s self-driving software only exists thanks to Deep Learning, as this artificial intelligence needs millions of images and videos to function properly.

However, for a Tesla car to recognize a “Stop” sign, it is enough to use a traditional Machine Learning algorithm. However, there will obviously be more intervention from a programmer.

Examples

As we have already explained the difference between Machine Learning and Deep Learning, we will now list some examples of the two commonly used fields of AI.

Image recognition: One of the main examples of the use of Machine Learning is image recognition. Thanks to computer training, it is possible to identify an object as a digital image based on the intensity of the pixels.

In addition, facial recognition exists thanks to machine learning that uses a database of faces, allowing the system to identify similarities and generate an accurate result.

consumer experience: Amazon and other big names in ecommerce wouldn’t have become giants without Machine Learning and Deep Learning. To cite a few examples, chatbots only exist thanks to Machine Learning and Deep Learning, serving to improve customer service online.

Translation: If the basis of online translators is Machine Learning, their advancement has taken place thanks to Deep Learning. Deep Learning has helped to strengthen the accuracy of machine translation through the use of neural networks, even allowing translations from images.

Virtual Assistants: Alexa, Siri, Cortana, Google Assistant and the like exist thanks to Deep Learning. All these virtual assistants need to be able to recognize human language and speech, which is thanks to the immensity of data obtained through training with Deep Learning.

Autonomous Cars: Elon Musk wouldn’t be the richest man in the world without Deep Learning. Certainly, thanks to this advancement in artificial intelligence, there are Tesla’s self-driving cars.

It is through Deep Learning that autonomous cars are able to understand road scenarios, the meaning of traffic signs, the presence of pedestrians, speed limits and many other situations that occur during traffic. That’s why a vast amount of data is needed. Obviously, the more data, the better the efficiency of the algorithms.

Source: “Deep Learning”, by Ian Goldfellow